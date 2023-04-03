ShareEcard Announces Free Digital Business Cards for SMEs and Business Professionals

LUCERNE, SWITZERLAND, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ShareEcard, the leading global digital business card provider, has announced the launch of its Free Digital Business Cards plan. Anyone can create a Digital Business Card with ShareEcard for FREE. This initiative is aimed at helping small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and Business Professionals, to digitize their business cards and turbo boost their business networking. The free plan offers a full range of features and an easy-to-use interface to customize digital business cards and share them across multiple platforms. ShareEcard is committed to sustainability by offering a zero-paper solution.
The Free plan is just one of the ways that ShareEcard is working to make digital business cards accessible to everyone and facilitating the switch to Digital Business cards. ShareEcard is the perfect choice for SMEs and Business Professionals looking to take their business networking to the next level. ShareEcard provides an All-in-One Networking Solution: Your own uniquely designed Digital Business Card, as well as a paper business cards scanner.
According to the Founder and CEO of ShareEcard, AJ Berman based in Switzerland. “For SMEs and Business Professionals to enhance their brand reputation, they want to increase their “digital footprint” and Digital Business cards allow them to facilitate this goal. At ShareEcard we are committed to supporting SMEs and Business Professionals worldwide in providing cost-effective business networking tools to enhance sales opportunities. The ShareEcard Digital Business Card is effectively your website on wheels with digital content embedded in the card.”
