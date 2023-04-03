Soft Skills Training Market Size In India Expected to Rise at 11.9% CAGR during 2023-2028

India Soft Skills Training Market 2023-2028

The increasing demand for skilled and job-ready graduates represents a key factor driving the market growth across the country.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report by IMARC Group “India Soft Skills Training Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.’ the India soft skills training market size reached US$ 581.2 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,184.6 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% during 2023-2028.

Soft skills training refers to the development of non-technical skills that are essential for personal and professional growth, including communication, problem-solving, critical thinking, time management, and teamwork. Unlike technical skills, which can be learned through education or training, soft skills are often developed through experience and practice. Soft skills training programs aim to help individuals enhance their emotional intelligence, interpersonal skills, and overall professional conduct, thus enabling them to succeed in the workplace and improve their relationships with colleagues, clients, and customers. Effective soft skills training can lead to increased productivity, job satisfaction, and overall success in both personal and professional life.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-soft-skills-training-market/requestsample

India Soft Skills Training Market Trends:

The increasing demand for skilled and job-ready graduates represents a key factor driving the market growth across the country. In line with this, the rising trend of e-learning, and the increasing focus on employee development and retention are contributing to the growth of the market. In addition to this, the government initiatives pertaining to skill development and entrepreneurship is also contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the expanding IT and BPO sectors in India is creating an employment space for professionals who possess strong communication and interpersonal skills, thus increasing the demand for soft skills training programs. Moreover, the increasing awareness among individuals and organizations regarding the importance of soft skills in personal and professional growth is creating a positive outlook for the market.

India Soft Skills Training Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the India soft skills training market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the India soft skills training market on the basis of soft skill type, channel provider, sourcing, delivery mode and end use industry.

Breakup by Soft Skill Type:

• Management and Leadership

• Administration and Secretarial

• Communication and Productivity

• Personal Development

• Teamwork

• Others

Breakup by Channel Provider:

• Corporate/ Enterprise

• Academic/ Education

• Government

Breakup by Sourcing:

• In-house

• Outsourced

Breakup by Delivery Mode:

• Online

• Offline

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• BFSI

• Hospitality

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Media and Entertainment

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4935&flag=E

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Trending Reports By IMARC Group

• India Footwear Market

• Pan Masala Market in India

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.