MarketsandMarkets Hosts Highly Anticipated Its Inaugural Biomarker and Companion Diagnostics Conference - Boston, USA
The Expert Panel will take you through their presentations which will include problems, solutions and services in the Clinical Applications of BiomarkersBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company advancing precision medicine through its innovative transcriptome-wide profiling and advanced medicinal chemistry technology gets onboarded as Gold Sponsor along with Burning Rock Biotech Limited, a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, for the Inaugural Edition of MarketsandMarkets Biomarker and Companion Diagnostics Conference in Boston, USA.
The two-day conference boasts a comprehensive program, featuring keynote speeches, interactive panel discussions, case studies, and networking sessions, providing an unparalleled opportunity for attendees to gain insights, share experiences, and build connections. The event will cover a range of topics, including market trends, regulatory updates, technological innovations, precision medicine, and personalized healthcare.
For a two-day exchange, 120+ pharma and academic attendees, 30+ IO experts, and 10+ top solution vendors assemble to discuss the most recent platforms and technologies available for development!
"We are excited to bring together the biomarker and companion diagnostics community at our East Coast edition conference. This event will provide a platform for industry leaders to share their expertise and experiences, and for attendees to learn about the latest advancements and applications in this exciting field," said Nikita Parab – Conference Producer.
The Biomarker and Companion Diagnostics Conference - East Coast Edition is an event not to be missed for professionals in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and diagnostic industries, as well as for researchers, clinicians, and regulatory professionals interested in the field of precision medicine and personalized healthcare.
Early bird registration is now open, and attendees and sponsor partners can save up to 20% by registering before the deadline.
About HTG Molecular Diagnostics:
HTG is accelerating precision medicine from diagnosis to treatment by harnessing the power of transcriptome-wide profiling to drive translational research, novel therapeutics and clinical diagnostics across a variety of disease areas.
Building on more than a decade of pioneering innovation and partnerships with biopharma leaders and major academic institutes, HTG’s proprietary RNA platform technologies are designed to make the development of life science tools and diagnostics more effective and efficient and to unlock a differentiated and disruptive approach to transformative drug discovery. For more information visit www.htgmolecular.com
About Burning Rock:
Burning Rock Biotech Limited BNR, whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.
For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: ir.brbiotech.com.
To know more about our event or have any questions, write us at events.marketsandmarkets.com.
Businesses will have fantastic opportunities to showcase their brands, attract new customers, improve their public image, and increase revenue at this event. Our registered sponsors, exhibitors, and partners can take part in a unique experience that fosters trust and trustworthiness. The conference will also address several combination strategies, developments in cellular and viral therapeutics, pre-clinical and translational immune oncology, vaccine development, and personalized immunotherapy. The keynote speeches, idea-generating panel discussions, and case studies will allow the participants to debate and understand the issues they are dealing with as well as come up with solutions.
About MarketsandMarkets:
MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company, specializing in providing high-quality business insights and intelligence reports. With a team of experienced analysts and researchers, MarketsandMarkets offers customized research solutions and strategic consulting services to help clients stay ahead in the competitive business landscape. The company has a presence in over 15 industries, including healthcare, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and diagnostics, among others.
