Bliss Kennels Launches Their New Australian Shepard and Poodle Cross Dog Breed

Aussiedoodles are incredibly smart, playful, and energetic dogs that inherit the best qualities of both their parents.
WANTAGE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bliss Kennels, a family-owned dog breeding business, has recently put their new Australian Shepard and Poodle crossbreed/hybrid puppy for dog lovers to adopt into their homes. Aussidoodles are playful, energetic, and affectionate dogs that tend to have a lot of leadership qualities in them.
Aussiedoodles are some of the most diverse poodle crossbreeds and can be found in a number of different coat colors and texture variations. The varying texture can be attributed to their Australian Shepard parentage and the variation in coat colors to their poodle parentage. Aussiedoodles have a wavy coat that needs regular care to keep it healthy and clean. These adorable pups can grow up to be 35-50 lbs female and 50-70 lbs male. The Petite Mini Ausiedoodle weighs in at 20-27 lbs male, and 14-20 lbs female.
Bliss Kennels offers all of their visitors a full tour around their facilities, where potential buyers are introduced to all the puppies in a litter as well as the mother of the litter. Customers can take a proper tour around the living quarters and see all the areas that their potential puppy is familiar with, the type of food they eat, and even how the puppy interacts with their siblings. Through this tour, potential customers can gauge the sociability of the puppies, the living conditions of all the animals, if the puppies have any illnesses or diseases, as well as the overall health of the mother of the litter.
Bliss Kennels keeps the puppies with their mothers for at least 8 weeks so that there are well-socialized and have learned all there is to know about dog behavior from their mother. Bliss Kennel also conducts a detailed survey on their potential clients, which includes asking them about their prior experience with caring for dogs, if any, as well as the space they have at home.
All of this is done so that Bliss Kennels can ensure that their puppies end up with people who have the time, energy, and space to properly care for dogs. They also question all potential clients about the food they will be giving to their new puppies, what training methods they will be using, and even the amount of time the dog will be left on its own.
About Bliss Kennels
Bliss Kennels is one of the foremost Aussiedoodle dog breeders in New Jersey. They are a family-run organization that is primarily in the business of breeding ‘Goldendoodles’, which are a crossbreed/hybrid mix of a Golden Retriever and a standard Poodle. They started out by breeding Labradoodles on their rural Sussex Country, New Jersey farm, but decided to take the popularity of the Labradoodle a step further and started breeding Goldendoodles. They have a number of different breeds of puppies that people can choose from.
