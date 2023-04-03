CampTek Unveils New Rebranding Strategy

Momentum Broadband delivering performance and productivity with remote connectivity solutions and services.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CampTek, a leading provider of turnkey communication services, announces a comprehensive rebranding initiative to better reflect its evolving mission, vision and values.
After 15 years in business CampTek will now fall under the Momentum Broadband umbrella as a key pillar that continues to focus on providing communication services to work camps across North and South America. Momentum will feature a modern and dynamic logo that represents the company’s commitment to innovation, progress and growth. In addition, Momentum has launched a new website with a fresh design that showcases its products and services in a user-friendly and engaging way.
Momentum will expand its services to new verticals with a wider range of solutions to address specific communication requirements. These verticals include, CampTek, Remote Connectivity, Northern Connectivity, Maritime, Natural Resources (Mining, Oil & Gas, Energy) and Disaster Recovery.
“We are thrilled to unveil our new branding strategy and website. It showcases to our customers and partners our expertise, innovation and leadership in the communications sector. Our team has worked hard to develop solutions that are tailored to our clients’ needs and we are dedicated to help them achieve their goals” says Dean Corrigan, CEO and Founder.
Momentums new focus builds on CampTek’s legacy and positions itself for continued success and growth in the years ahead.
About Momentum Broadband.
Momentum provides cost-effective remote connectivity solutions and services to a wide array of organizations and communities. Offering a unique blend of knowledge, commitment to innovation, support and customer service. Regardless of where you are location, we are here to help.
