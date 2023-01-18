CampTek Provides Communication Services at Sabina Gold & Silver Corp’s Port Facility
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CampTek, a leading provider of communication services to the mining industry, is pleased to announce the installation of its solution to Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (“Sabina”) at their Back River Port facility in Nunavut. CampTek will provide a high-speed low latency satellite service complemented by a local Wi-Fi network throughout the site. In addition, CampTek will offer its proactive support and network monitoring to assure service and deliver a seamless experience to Sabina.
“We are very pleased to be working with Sabina on such a high-profile project. We have seen the challenges of working in remote locations and understand that network reliability and consistent support services are critical” says Dean Corrigan, CEO of CampTek.
CampTek’s communication suite is used across North America to enable connectivity for users and devices across multiple industries and applications. For more information on CampTek or to connect with our sales team please go to: www.camptek.ca
About Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. is an emerging gold mining company that owns 100% of the district scale, advanced, high grade Back River Gold District in Nunavut, Canada, where it is advancing the Goose Gold mine, the first mine on the District.
About CampTeK.
For over 15 years CampTek has provided cost-effective remote connectivity solutions and services to a wide array of organizations and communities with our unique blend of knowledge, commitment to innovation, seamless approach and customer service. Regardless of where you are location, we are here to help.
