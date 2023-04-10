Social-Engineer LLC, Renowned Information Security Firm, Announces World’s First State of Vishing Report April 10, 2023

Dr. Abbie Maroño Shelby Dacko

The report will thoroughly explore the present vishing threat landscape, answering questions about vishing and ways to identify and stop it.

We used a scientific researcher with a Ph.D. in behavioral psychology to help us analyze and prepare the data and report.” — Social-Engineer, LLC.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Social-Engineer, LLC (SECOM), a renowned information security firm, announces a historical State of Vishing Report set to take place on April 10, 2023. The study is a first and seeks to provide a comprehensive understanding of the threat landscape, vulnerability, protective factors, and future directions for the industry as well as provide data-driven responses to all questions and concerns about vishing. According to Social-Engineer, LLC, vishing is "the practice of eliciting information or attempting to influence action via the telephone. Vishing, also known as voice phishing, is a dangerous attack vector." In 2021 alone, TrueCaller reports that Americans lost $29,800,000.00 to phone scams, states Social-Engineer, LLC. Only now has a significant amount of information become available. Vishing is a serious threat to the security and safety of the personal data of individuals, as well as corporations and government entities, informs Social-Engineer, LLC. It "is one of the largest attack vectors being used by malicious scammers and social engineers across the globe," says the organization. To help put an end to the threat of vishing, Social-Engineer, LLC has accumulated a vast amount of data to analyze the problem and find a solution.

“No one has yet been able to analyze and provide data-driven analytics on this threat and how to defend against it to the same quality or quantity as we have,” says Social-Engineer, LLC.

Social-Engineer, LLC was started by Christopher Hadnagy about 20 years ago. The company specializes in the art, science, and psychology of social engineering. They aim to become the world's premier social engineering testing and education resource founded on ethics and science. They focus on human-based social engineering attacks.

"We conduct the simulated attacks and provide detailed, actionable metrics on the behavior of your targeted staff," according to Social-Engineer, LLC.

“We go to great lengths to ensure our work is as real-world as possible yet collected according to rigorous ethical standards. We then use the results of our work to build educational resources for organizations that want to stay safe,” explains Social-Engineer, LLC.

Never before has there been this much data to analyze. The report will be "a first for the company and the world," Social- Engineer, LLC states. Banks, startups, tech firms, pharmaceutical companies, defense contractors, and many other organizations have contracted the firm to do mock vishing (voice phishing) calls for them. At over 100,000 vishing calls, SECOM has the world's largest dataset.

The extraordinary team at Social-Engineer, LLC offers their knowledge and experience. Dr. Abbie Maroño is both a scientist and a practitioner in the field of human behavior, bringing a unique level of experience and scientific validation to her work. Abbie published her first peer-reviewed research paper at the age of 19 and went on to become a University lecturer at 23 years old.

Shelby Dacko is a Human Risk Analyst with Social‐Engineer, LLC. Shelby's specialties include vishing, OSINT work, and educational material production. She also enjoys public speaking and teaching. Shelby's most recent speaking engagement was at InfoSec World, where she delivered a riveting talk entitled "Understanding Vishing from the Attackers Perspective."

If you would like more information about Social-Engineer, LLC or the services offered, click here: https://www.social-engineer.com/

To access the State of Vishing Report, click here: https://www.social-engineer.com/state-of-vishing-report/

If you have questions, comments, or would like to discuss vishing, please call Aurora DeRose.