UCC Networks Delivers Teams Calling to California-Based Intelligent Automation Provider

Teams Direct Routing allows customers to make, receive, and transfer calls with advanced features such as call forwarding, call recording, and voicemail.

ORANGE, CA, US, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- UCC Networks, a leading provider of unified communications and collaboration (UCC) solutions, enabled Teams Direct Routing for a California-based intelligent automation software provider.

The customer, a rapidly growing provider of intelligent automation software, needed a reliable and secure UCC solution to support their remote workforce. UCC Networks was able to provide the customer with a comprehensive solution that included Teams Direct Routing and PSTN voice services, which enabled the customer to make and receive calls directly from their Microsoft Teams environment.

The customer was able to quickly and easily deploy the solution and is now able to take advantage of the scalability, flexibility, and cost savings that Teams Direct Routing from UCC Networks provides. The customer is also able to leverage the advanced features of Teams, such as presence, chat, and video conferencing, to improve collaboration and communication among their remote workforce.

“We are committed to helping our customers leverage the latest technologies to improve their collaboration and communication capabilities,” said Oscar Reyes, Founder of UCC Networks.

UCC Networks is a leading provider of UCC solutions, offering a comprehensive suite of products and services to help businesses of all sizes achieve digital transformation and yield a return on investment. The company has a history of providing reliable and secure UCC solutions to customers around the world.

About UCC Networks:

UCC Networks is a leading provider of unified communications and contact center solutions, tailored for business, financial, government, healthcare, retail, and international industries. Certified in multiple UCaaS and CCaaS partner programs, UCC Networks simplifies calling, messaging, meetings, and the customer journey experience. UCC Networks also offers multiple financial options, including leasing. Contact us for more information.