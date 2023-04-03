Pre-Release of Aya Uchida’s “Preview”, OP Theme of "The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too”

Pre-Release of Aya Uchida’s “Preview”, OP Theme of Anime, "The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too” is out now!
MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JSAPAN, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Voice actress and artist Aya Uchida's pre-release of "Preview", which is the opening theme of TV anime "The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too” started broadcasting from April 2nd, is now available on streaming!
LISTEN: https://ayauchida.lnk.to/Preview
"The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too " is an otherworldly fantasy series that has sold over 2.5 million copies and is currently being published by 夜州（Yashu） from "Saga Forest". 椎名和也（Kazuya Shiina）, who died protecting a girl at a convenience store he happened to be at, is reborn as Cain von Sylford, the third son of an aristocrat, and his otherworldly mischievous life is depicted. It has been announced that Aya Uchida will play the role of Cain's fiancée, Silk von Santana, in the anime.
The opening theme "Preview" is a refreshing up-tempo number that is perfect for the unfolding of the story in the other world. The artworks for the limited and regular editions of the new single "Preview," which will be released on May 24th, have also been unveiled today. As in the world of the song, a scene of her is cut out as if she is watching a “preview”.
Anime:
The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too
■Schedule
Streaming:
Every week from April 2 (Sun.) at 21:00 dAnime/DMM TV
TV Broadcast:
Every Sunday, April 2 at 24:00 on MX/BS11
Thursday, April 6 at 21:00 on AT-X
Repeat broadcast on AT-X
Every Monday from 9:30
Every Wednesday from 15:30
■Main Cast
Aino Nanjo as Cain von Sylford
Aya Uchida as Silk von Santana
Manaka Ishimi as Telestia Terra Esfort
Miharu Hanai as Reine von Sylford
Natsu Yoda as Sylvia
■Staff
Original Story：夜州（Yashu）“The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too”
（Hifumi Shobo）
Manga：nini
Original Designs of Characters：藻(mo)/nini
Director：中村憲由( Noriyuki Nakamura)
Producer：はとりあゆむ( Ayumu Hatori)
Production：Who Go Too Far Production Committee
■Synopsis
Kazuya Shiina is killed protecting a young girl at a convenience store where he just happened to be at the wrong time. The next thing he knows, he’s in the kind of world he has only dreamed about–a world of magic and swords!
He has been reincarnated as Cain von Silford, the third son of an aristocratic family, and he quickly grows interested in many things he sees. Then, on his fifth birthday, he’s baptized at a church according to tradition… and the gods grant him several divine blessings, along with the status that could only be described as unusual and extraordinary!
In his reincarnated life, when it comes to things like battles, romance, and studying, apparently a little overkill is just right?! When he puts in the usual effort to do things punctually and properly, it only gets him in trouble… Thus Cain’s chaotic life in another world begins!
AyaUchida_Preview.jpg
Management Office: Across Entertainment
Birthday: July 23
Birthplace: Gunma Prefecture
≪DISCOGRAPHY≫
She made her debut as an artist with her first album "Apple Mint" on November 12, 2014.
On July 22, 2015, she released her 2nd album "Blooming!
On February 10, 2016, the concept albums "Sweet Tears" and "Bitter Kiss" were released.
On November 30, 2016, the first single "SUMILE SMILE" was released.
September 13, 2017, 3rd album "ICECREAM GIRL" released.
On May 9, 2018, the second single "So Happy" was released, which included the ending theme song "So Happy" for the TV anime “You Still Don't Get Gunma".
July 18, 2018, release of "AYA UCHIDA Complete Box ~50 Songs~", a 3 CD set of 50 songs including the opening theme "Bright way" for the TV anime "The
Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar“
On March 06, 2019, she released her third single "Sign/Candy Flavor" which includes the ending theme song "Sign" for the TV anime "The Quintessential Bride".
On November 27, 2019, they released their 4th original full album "Ephemera", their first in about 2 years and 2 months.
On March 04, 2020, they released their 4th single "Reverb" which includes the ending theme song "Reverb" for the TV anime "<Infinite Dendrogram>".
On June 02, 2021, they will release their 5th Single "Pale Blue" which includes the ending theme song "Pale Blue" for the TV anime "Let’s Make a Mug Cup Too!".
On November 10, 2021, their 6th single "Canary Yellow" was released, which included the ending theme song "Canary Yellow" for the anime "Let's Make a Mug Too! Season 2“
On May 24, 2023, 7th single "Preview", the OP theme song "Preview" for the anime " The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too” will be released.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.