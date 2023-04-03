Pre-Release of Aya Uchida’s “Preview”, OP Theme of "The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too”

PREVIEW- a new cover art for standard edition PREVIEW- a new cover art for limited edition

Pre-Release of Aya Uchida’s “Preview”, OP Theme of Anime, "The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too” is out now!

".On June 02, 2021, they will release their 5th Single "Pale Blue" which includes the ending theme song "Pale Blue" for the TV anime "Let’s Make a Mug Cup Too!".On November 10, 2021, their 6th single "Canary Yellow" was released, which included the ending theme song "Canary Yellow" for the anime "Let's Make a Mug Too! Season 2“On May 24, 2023, 7th single "Preview", the OP theme song "Preview" for the anime " The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too” will be released.-- MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JSAPAN, April 3, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Voice actress and artist Aya Uchida's pre-release of "Preview", which is the opening theme of TV anime "The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too” started broadcasting from April 2nd, is now available on streaming!LISTEN: https://ayauchida.lnk.to/Preview "The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too " is an otherworldly fantasy series that has sold over 2.5 million copies and is currently being published by 夜州（Yashu） from "Saga Forest". 椎名和也（Kazuya Shiina）, who died protecting a girl at a convenience store he happened to be at, is reborn as Cain von Sylford, the third son of an aristocrat, and his otherworldly mischievous life is depicted. It has been announced that Aya Uchida will play the role of Cain's fiancée, Silk von Santana, in the anime.The opening theme "Preview" is a refreshing up-tempo number that is perfect for the unfolding of the story in the other world. The artworks for the limited and regular editions of the new single "Preview," which will be released on May 24th, have also been unveiled today. As in the world of the song, a scene of her is cut out as if she is watching a “preview”.“Preview” on streaming or download!ReleaseMay 24, 2023Aya Uchida 7th Single「Preview」[Limited Edition] CD+Blu-ray | COZC-2018-9 | ￥6,600（Including tax）[Standard Edition] CD | COCC-18118 | ￥1,430（Including tax）[Streaming Links] https://ayauchida.lnk.to/Preview [Link to purchase Limited Edition] https://ayauchida.lnk.to/Preview-G [Link to purchase Standard Edition] https://ayauchida.lnk.to/Preview-T ＜CD＞1. PreviewLyric・Music・Arrangement：Koichi Tsurusaki※Anime “The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too” OP Theme Song2. Endless rollLyric：Kano Higashino Music・Arrangement：Takamitsu Ono3. Preview (Instrumental)4. Endless roll (Instrumental)＜Blu-ray＞1. AYA UCHIDA 5+2 ANNIVERSARY LIVE〜And U!!〜 LIVE Video(At Takasaki City Theater Main Hall 2022.01.29)01.Overture02.Sign03.What you want!04.with you05.Sweet Rain06.Ruby eclipse07.オレンジ( Orange)08.Yellow Sweet09.アップルミント( Apple Mint)10.Pale Blue11.SUMILE SMILE12.ピンク・マゼンダ( Pink Mazenda)13.Merry Go14.Floating Heart15.color station16.泣きべそパンダはどこへ行った( Nakibeso Panda Wa Doko Itta)17.ハルカカナタ( Haruka Kanata)18.Inferior Mirage19.Like a Bird20.キリステロ( Kiristero)21.Growing Going22.Canary Yellow23.Blooming!24.声( Koe)25.Destiny26.Sweet Dreamer27.Our Wind28.So Happy29.Say Goodbye,Say Hello＜Official Information＞AYA UCHIDA OFFICIAL WEB SITEAYA UCHIDA MUSIC INFORMATION HP内田彩 -Aya Uchida- Music ChannelMusic Staff Official TwitterAYA UCHIDA Official LINEAnime:The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too■ScheduleStreaming:Every week from April 2 (Sun.) at 21:00 dAnime/DMM TVTV Broadcast:Every Sunday, April 2 at 24:00 on MX/BS11Thursday, April 6 at 21:00 on AT-XRepeat broadcast on AT-XEvery Monday from 9:30Every Wednesday from 15:30■Main CastAino Nanjo as Cain von SylfordAya Uchida as Silk von SantanaManaka Ishimi as Telestia Terra EsfortMiharu Hanai as Reine von SylfordNatsu Yoda as Sylvia■StaffOriginal Story：夜州（Yashu）“The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too”（Hifumi Shobo）Manga：niniOriginal Designs of Characters：藻(mo)/niniDirector：中村憲由( Noriyuki Nakamura)Producer：はとりあゆむ( Ayumu Hatori)Production：Who Go Too Far Production Committee■SynopsisKazuya Shiina is killed protecting a young girl at a convenience store where he just happened to be at the wrong time. The next thing he knows, he’s in the kind of world he has only dreamed about–a world of magic and swords!He has been reincarnated as Cain von Silford, the third son of an aristocratic family, and he quickly grows interested in many things he sees. Then, on his fifth birthday, he’s baptized at a church according to tradition… and the gods grant him several divine blessings, along with the status that could only be described as unusual and extraordinary!In his reincarnated life, when it comes to things like battles, romance, and studying, apparently a little overkill is just right?! When he puts in the usual effort to do things punctually and properly, it only gets him in trouble… Thus Cain’s chaotic life in another world begins!■Teaser PV #1■Teaser PV #2■Teaser PV #3■Official Website■Official Twitter■Copyrights(C) 夜州／一二三書房・自重を知らない製作委員会©Yashu／Hifumi Shobo, Who Go Too Far Production CommitteeAbout AYA UCHIDAAyaUchida_Preview.jpgManagement Office: Across EntertainmentBirthday: July 23Birthplace: Gunma Prefecture≪DISCOGRAPHY≫She made her debut as an artist with her first album "Apple Mint" on November 12, 2014.On July 22, 2015, she released her 2nd album "Blooming!On February 10, 2016, the concept albums "Sweet Tears" and "Bitter Kiss" were released.On November 30, 2016, the first single "SUMILE SMILE" was released.September 13, 2017, 3rd album "ICECREAM GIRL" released.On May 9, 2018, the second single "So Happy" was released, which included the ending theme song "So Happy" for the TV anime “You Still Don't Get Gunma".July 18, 2018, release of "AYA UCHIDA Complete Box ~50 Songs~", a 3 CD set of 50 songs including the opening theme "Bright way" for the TV anime "TheMaster of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar“On March 06, 2019, she released her third single "Sign/Candy Flavor" which includes the ending theme song "Sign" for the TV anime "The Quintessential Bride".On November 27, 2019, they released their 4th original full album "Ephemera", their first in about 2 years and 2 months.On March 04, 2020, they released their 4th single "Reverb" which includes the ending theme song "Reverb" for the TV anime "

