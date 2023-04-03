Edalex wins Badging/Credentialing Solution Award and selected as a Skills Solution finalist in the EdTech Awards 2023

Power your single source of truth for skills and learning data Unleash the power of your skills data and issue personalised evidence that supports employability Create, store and share Rich Skill Descriptors (RSD) with the openRSD open source library

Edalex won the Badging/Credentialing Solution Award for Credentialate and was a finalist in the Skills Solution category for openRSD in The EdTech Awards 2023

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Edalex, the company powering your single source of truth for skills and learning data, has won the EdTech Badging/Credentialing Solution Award in The EdTech Awards 2023 for Credentialate, its Credential Evidence Platform. Edalex’s openRSD platform was also announced as a finalist in the Skills Solution (a.k.a. 21st-Century Skills) category. The EdTech Awards by EdTech Digest recognise people and organisations for outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere. Celebrating its 13th year, the US-based program is the world's largest recognition program for education technology, recognising the biggest names in edtech - and those who soon will be.

“We’re thrilled to have our platforms recognised through The EdTech Awards 2023 - especially given their impact on learners around the globe,” said Dan McFadyen, Managing Director of Edalex. “Credentialate has been demonstrated to increase confidence in expressing their skills in 76% of learners. openRSD contains the world’s largest free-to-use collection of Rich Skill Descriptors: essential human- and machine-readable building blocks for the skills economy.”

The EdTech Awards were established in 2010 to recognise, acknowledge, and celebrate the most exceptional innovators, leaders, and trendsetters in education technology. Past winners include Adobe, Claned, Soundtrap, Blackboard, Discovery Education, DreamBox, Edthena, Promethean, Scholastic, SMART Technologies, zSpace and more. This year’s finalists and winners were judged based on various criteria, including: pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value and potential.

“A very big congratulations to all The EdTech Awards 2023 finalists and winners,” said Victor Rivero, who as Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, oversees the program. “To the innovators, leaders, and trendsetters of education technology, you are the way forward. Your future-focused mindset is welcomed, encouraged, and needed now more than ever - and we salute you!”

“As part of the global EdTech community, we’re thrilled to see our partners Education Design Lab, EduGrowth and Learning Vault also honoured as finalists,” continued McFadyen. “We thank EdTech Digest for recognising us as a winner and a finalist: it’s wonderful validation of the hard work of our team, partners and clients.”

Further information about The EdTech Awards is available here: https://edtechdigest.com/