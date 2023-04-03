IADA Welcomes Six New Companies as Products and Services Members
We are thrilled to welcome these six new Products and Services companies to IADA.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) has added six more companies to its verified Products and Services membership roster. Harper Meyer LLP; Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer, P.A; Rolland Vincent Associates; Sunset Aviation Insurance; Four Corners Aviation and ACASS have joined IADA.
“We are thrilled to welcome these six new Products and Services companies to IADA,” said Wayne Starling, Executive Director of IADA. “Their memberships will further expand IADA’s expertise and professionalism in preowned aircraft transactions.”
Like all of IADA’s Verified Products and Services members, they have been thoroughly vetted to assure adherence to the highest standards of ethical behavior and skilled aviation expertise. The companies’ areas of aviation expertise and locations are listed here:
ACASS is a provider of customized support services for business aviation, including flight crew staffing, aircraft management, leasing, and charter, which is based in Montreal, Canada.
Four Corners Aviation is a full-service aviation company that offers a comprehensive suite of solutions for private aviation and is based in Frisco, Tex.
Harper Meyer LLP is a law firm based in Houston, Texas, specializing in aviation law.
Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer, P.A. is a law firm based in Miami, Fla., with a focus on aviation law.
Rolland Vincent Associates is an aviation consulting firm based in Dallas, Texas.
Sunset Aviation Insurance is an aviation insurance broker based in West Palm Beach, Fla.
IADA’s Products and Services members are companies whose primary focus is related to the support of an aircraft transactions. The application process for Products and Services membership calls for companies to contact three IADA members to ask for their support as a sponsor.
About the International Aircraft Dealers Association
IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 30 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA's accredited dealers consist of the top 12 percent of the world's experts who handle 46 percent of used business aircraft sales. IADA accredited dealers buy and sell more aircraft by dollar volume than the rest of the world’s dealers combined, annually averaging over 1,100 transactions. Ninety-six percent of IADA dealers do business in North America, 55 percent of dealers operate in Europe, 49 percent are active in Latin America, 46 percent do business in Asia and the Pacific region and 41 percent work in the Middle East and Africa. IADA also represents a variety of IADA-verified product and aviation services members that operate with the highest professional standards in the industry. For more info go to https://www.iada.aero.
About AircraftExchange.com
IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-accredited dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for available business aircraft. For more info go to https://www.AircraftExchange.com.
