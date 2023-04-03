The World Dyslexia Assembly to be Live Streamed from the Lincoln Centre, NYC

Celebrate the limitless power of Dyslexic Thinking at the World Dyslexia Assembly as it is streamed live from the world famous Lincoln Centre, New York

NEW YORK, US, April 3, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The World Dyslexia Assembly arrives in New York to celebrate the limitless power of Dyslexic Thinking and inspire the world to create change for all dyslexics. The 3-hour event will showcase the game changing strengths that dyslexics bring to our world and welcome everyone to experience a thought-provoking show with inspiring conversations and stories from some of the world’s most recognised faces.The WDA will focus on Education and the Workplace, featuring panel discussions, entertainment, fireside chats, and surprise guests. Confirmed guests include New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Green Bay Packers superstar, Rashan Gary, Chopped Chef, Marc Murphy and Space Scientist, Dr. Maggie Aderin-Pocock, Shark Tank extraordinaire Barbara Corcoran, and Bob Ballard one of the world’s greatest explorers who found the Titanic. with more big-name guests to be announced.We'll be live-streaming the World Dyslexia Assembly NYC on April 3 from 4pm EST so that the whole world can understand the limitless power of Dyslexic Thinking4pm – 7pm: NYC (EST)9pm – 12am: UK (GMT)6am – 10am: Sydney (AEST)Join us LIVE on Facebook YouTube and LinkedIn There is also performances by Brickhouse NYC, New York City’s premiere urban dance crew with renowned NYC choreographer Kelly Peters and the Harlem Gospel Choir will be performing with singer songwriter Edward Knocks.The Assembly will also feature some of the world’s top companies including Microsoft, LinkedIn, EY, Randstad and Virgin - all important partners and supporters of Made By Dyslexia and its mission.The audience will hear from Laura Powell, Global Head of Human Resources at HSBC, Matthew Higgs Vice President, Global Solutions at Randstad Sourceright, Nicole Leverich, Vice President of Communications for Linkedin and Hank Prybylski, Global Vice Chair for Transformation at EY, and Jenny Lay-Flurrie, Chief Accessibility Officer from Microsoft – all leaders within their organisations who explain why it’s vital we employ Dyslexic Thinking in the workplace and unleash the potential of every Dyslexic Thinker who has the skills which are vital for the future of the workplace. The panel discussion will be moderated by Randstad Enterprise Chief Executive, Mike Smith.To join Made By Dyslexia, and its special guests, at The World Dyslexia Assembly NYC on 03 April, 2023 at the David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Centre, live and online to celebrate the limitless power of Dyslexic Thinking.