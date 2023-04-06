Whelen Cloud Platform Now Offers Digital Alerts to Notify Drivers About Emergency Vehicles
Emergency responders can now send advance-warning digital alerts to drivers to notify them when emergency vehicles are approaching or stopped ahead.
The integration of the Whelen Cloud Platform with Safety Cloud is an important step forward in improving the safety of first responders and the public.”CHESTER, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Whelen Engineering, a global leader in the emergency warning industry for over 70 years, has announced that it now offers digital alerts through HAAS Alert’s Safety Cloud®. The integration of these two platforms will enhance emergency response times and improve the safety of first responders and the motoring public. Digital Alerting works through Whelen’s Vehicle Safety Gateway® and the Whelen Cloud Platform® to allow responders to send advance-warning digital alerts to drivers to notify them when emergency vehicles are approaching or stopped ahead. Real-time notifications are sent through navigation apps and vehicle infotainment systems up to 30 seconds in advance, reducing the likelihood of a collision by as much as 90%.
— Geoff Marsh, Whelen Engineering CEO
"The integration of the Whelen Cloud Platform with Safety Cloud is an important step forward in improving the safety of first responders and the public," said Geoff Marsh, CEO of Whelen Engineering. "By sending alerts to notify nearby vehicles, we can help prevent accidents and improve situational awareness for all drivers on the road."
The Whelen Cloud Platform (WCP) is a web-based portal that provides real-time monitoring and control of emergency vehicle warning systems. Safety Cloud by HAAS Alert is a cloud-based connected safety platform that enables the sharing of critical information between vehicles, infrastructure, and emergency services. Through this integration, WCP customers can now elect to send alerts to warn nearby motorists when they are responding to calls, giving drivers more time to slow down and safely navigate around emergency scenes.
The Whelen Cloud Platform and Safety Cloud are both designed to be flexible and scalable, making it easy for emergency services providers to integrate them into their existing systems. This means that departments of all sizes can take advantage of this new functionality and improve their emergency response capabilities.
“HAAS Alert prides itself on partnering with market leaders to accelerate safety outcomes, making our roadways safer for everyone,” said Cory Hohs, CEO of HAAS Alert. “Our partnership with Whelen Engineering demonstrates their commitment to bringing innovative, best-of-breed solutions to their customers.”
Safety Cloud alerts are already delivered on the most popular navigation applications like Waze, and Stellantis, one of the world’s leading automakers and a mobility provider, is currently rolling out Safety Cloud alerts to the dashboards of millions of MY2018 and newer Dodge, Ram, Jeep, Chrysler, and Alfa Romeo vehicles in North America. More automakers and applications are announcing Safety Cloud integrations this year, making Safety Cloud the nation’s premier platform for vehicle-to-vehicle communication.
Whelen Engineering has a long history of providing innovative and reliable emergency warning technology, and this latest integration is another example of the company's commitment to improving the safety of first responders and the public. The company is excited to continue developing new technologies and partnerships that help emergency services providers better serve their communities.
