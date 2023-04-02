IVAN D. RAY SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCER ATTENDS EXCLUSIVE LIVE NATION INDUSTRY PREVIEW AT CHICAGO’S HOUSE OF BLUES

Ivan D. Ray enjoying the Live Nation Preview at the House of Blues Chicago
Musician Rachel Goodman and Ivan D. Ray discussing her great performance
Musician Jordan Jenkins and Ivan D. Ray discussing his great performance
The 2023 Live Nation Industry Preview
I can say without hesitation that Howl2Go put on an outstanding show”
— Ivan D. Ray
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 Live Nation Industry Preview took place on March 16, 2023 at the House of Blues in Chicago, and attendees were treated to a fantastic performance by Howl2Go Dueling Pianos. Social Media Influencer and member of the Grammy Award Recording Academy, Ivan D. Ray was fortunate enough to be in attendance. “I can say without hesitation that Howl2Go put on an outstanding show,” said Ivan.
For those unfamiliar with Howl2Go, they are a traveling dueling pianos show that has been entertaining audiences all over the country for years. Their high-energy performances feature two pianos and two talented musicians who take requests from the crowd and play everything from classic rock to modern pop hits.
At the Live Nation Industry Preview, Howl2Go did not disappoint. They included in their set an electrifying rendition of "Jump" by Van Halen, and the crowd was immediately on their feet. From there, they played hit after hit, including "Livin' on a Prayer" by Bon Jovi, "Sweet Child O' Mine" by Guns N' Roses, and "Don't Stop Believing'" by Journey. The musicians' skill and chemistry were evident in every song they played, and the audience was thoroughly engaged throughout the entire set.
Overall, Howl2Go's performance at the 2023 Live Nation Industry Preview was a fantastic showcase of their talent and energy. According to Ivan, “If you ever get the chance to see them live, I highly recommend it.”
