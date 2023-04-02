89 SB JUST NORTH OF EXIT 7 CRASH- DOWN TO ONE LANE OF TRAVEL UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE/ SEVERAL HOURS

There were 260 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,843 in the last 365 days.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
BERLIN VSP
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
89 SOUTH BOUND JUST NORTH OF EXIT 7 is experiencing delays due to a crash . 89 SOUTH BOUND IS DOWN TO ONE LANE OF TRAFFIC WHICH IS BEING DIVERTED VIA THE BREAK DOWN LANE.
This incident is expected to last until further notice/ SEVERAL HOURS. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
