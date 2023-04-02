Elevatus Joins Forces With Jisr to Create a Unified Recruiting and HR Experience for Clients Across the Kingdom

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevatus, the multi-award-winning recruitment software, today announced its partnership with Jisr; the leading HR and payroll system in the Kingdom. This strategic partnership will supercharge and complement their offerings by delivering an integrated one-stop solution for clients to hire and manage their workforces from one single place. With this collaboration, clients will no longer have to piece together a patchwork of solutions, but will instead have access to a complete solution that covers the entire hiring cycle; from creating job requisitions to managing payroll.

Jisr is the Kingdom's most powerful, flexible, and integrated HR and payroll software. Jisr partnered with Elevatus to unleash a powerhouse solution and empower clients to effortlessly streamline their entire hiring process, in addition to effortlessly managing their HR and payroll. Elevatus is revolutionizing recruitment with its cutting-edge technology, offering a comprehensive solution that encompasses candidate sourcing, applicant tracking, interview scheduling, candidate ranking, visa management, video assessments, employee onboarding, and more. By partnering and integrating with Jisr, Elevatus can pave the way for companies to recruit top talent and build top-performing workforces in record time. With its award-winning technology, Elevatus has gained substantial popularity in the KSA market, enabling clients to achieve their Vision 2030 goals. Where they can outpace the competition in the talent hunt, attract top talent, streamline their recruitment processes with a paperless solution, and transform their existing tech stack into a unified recruiting powerhouse.

"Our partnership with Jisr will enable us to offer our clients a holistic solution that encompasses everything they need to automate their recruitment, HR, and payroll. Our powerhouse technologies combined together will result in the most innovative workflows our clients will ever see," said Yara Burgan, Founder and CEO at Elevatus. "We're thrilled to partner with Jisr, as this strategic partnership combines the best of both worlds – Elevatus' futuristic recruiting solutions and Jisr's best-in-class HR and payroll system."

Jisr has been the leading HR and payroll system in the KSA for years and this partnership will complete their offering with Elevatus' innovative recruitment technology. Jisr provides its clients with one single platform to facilitate their human resource management needs. Where they can seamlessly manage all their employees' data, pay salaries in minutes, comply with the Kingdom's labour law, and get flexible reporting to make the best business decisions.

Elevatus and Jisr unite to revolutionize recruitment in KSA with the perfect fusion of cutting-edge tech and comprehensive recruiting, HR, and payroll solutions. This powerful partnership will result in superior hiring outcomes and an unparalleled recruitment experience. It will set a new standard in the industry by allowing companies in the Kingdom and beyond to achieve exceptional recruitment success, recruit top-performing teams, and retain a happy workforce.

