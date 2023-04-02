State Bank cuts key rates to spur growth

HÀ NỘI - The State Bank of Việt Nam (SBV) announced it would reduce several policy interest rates from Monday, the regulator announced on its website Friday night.

"In order to extricate the obstacles for the economy, businesses and citizens, the SBV decided a further cut on the policy rate," it said in a website statement.

Refinancing rate will be revised down to 5.5 per cent from 6 per cent, while the discount rate will remain unchanged at 3.5 per cent.

The overnight electronic interbank rate will remain at 6.0 per cent.

Caps on interest rates of đồng-denominated deposits for terms between one month and less than six months will be lowered to 5.5 per cent from 6 per cent while the cap on the lending interest rates for short-term loans in some sectors will be reduced to 4.5 per cent from 5 per cent, it said.

The central bank said it decided to cut the rates “amid continued global economic uncertainties that led to the nation’s slowing economic growth in the first quarter while inflation is under control and banks have a surplus of liquidity,” according to the website statement.

The decision reflected an uncertain global outlook, with inflation in several countries high and Q1's economic growth lower than those of the same quarters in previous years, the SBV said, adding that domestic inflation was under control.

Việt Nam's economy reduced its speed to 3.32 per cent growth in the first quarter from a 5.92 per cent expansion in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Earlier this month, the SBV also cut several policy rates, its first policy easing since late 2020 after a series of interest rate increases. VNS