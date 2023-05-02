Dr. McPherson Coaching’s academic writing services helps more BIPOC junior faculty members earn tenure
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a 2023 article by World Population Review, only about 2% of people in the United States hold doctorate degrees. Even fewer doctorate holders enter the academy, and of those that enter few hold the job title of full-professor. Within the academy, there are more white professors (both male and female), than professors of color (U.S. Department of Education, 2022). To fill the gap, Dr. McPherson Coaching, LLC has a vision to help more Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) faculty members earn tenure through offering academic writing services.
Book Review Services:
• Review and edit query letters to prepare for submission to competitive book publishers.
• Review and edit book proposal to prepare for submission to competitive book publishers.
• Review and edit the book prior to final submission to the publisher.
Book Review Services:
• Review and edit book chapter abstracts prior to submission to the series editor.
• Book chapter review and editing for submission to the series editor.
Journal article services:
• Review and edit journal articles prior to submission to competitive journals.
• Helping scholars turn conference papers into journal articles through reviewing and editing.
• Assisting scholars with turning their dissertation into a book.
Grant writing services:
• The grant writing services include researching grants, writing, and preparing competitive grant proposals to submit to academic and non-academic audiences.
For faculty members who would like to move between institutions prior to tenure, Dr. McPherson Coaching, LLC offers professional career services.
Professional career services:
• Reviewing and editing cover letters for academic and non-academic positions (e.g., student affairs, non-profit, industry).
• Reviewing and editing resumes for academic and non-academic positions (e.g., student affairs, non-profit, industry).
• Reviewing and editing curriculum vitas for academic positions.
About Dr. McPherson Coaching, LLC
Founded in 2021, Dr. McPherson Coaching, LLC has helped clients with their academic writing skills and helped organizations prepare competitive grant applications for funding. Our founder has submitted successful query letters and book proposals for books to be considered by Temple University Press, Routledge, Peter Lang, and State University of New York (SUNY) Press. For additional information about our company, please visit www.drmcphersoncoaching.com.
About Dr. Ezella McPherson
Dr. Ezella McPherson is a first-generation college graduate and a college student retention expert. She is also an author of two best-selling books, Real Outreach: A Practical Guide to Retaining and Graduating College Students (ISBN: 978-1737273103) and Dream On!: Supporting and Graduating African American Girls and Women in STEM (ISBN: 978-1737273127) centered on student retention and graduation. She has successfully published 20 academic publications, including: peer reviewed journal articles, book chapters, book reviews, and an encyclopedia entry. She obtained a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor and earned her master’s and doctorate degrees in Educational Policy Studies from the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign.
LEARN MORE:
Website: https://drmcphersoncoaching.com/
Dr. Ezella McPherson
Dr. McPherson Coaching LLC
+1 734-657-9736
drmcphersoncoaching@mail.com