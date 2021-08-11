Dr. Ezella McPherson releases new book, “Real Outreach” for college students and their families
Dr. Ezella McPherson releases new book, “Real Outreach” for college students and their families.
Dr. Ezella McPherson, founder of Dr. McPherson Coaching, LLC, is excited to announce the release of her new book, “Real Outreach: A Practical Guide to Retaining and Graduating College Students.” The book includes the stories of African American, Latinx, Asian, and White students who Dr. McPherson helped overcome hurdles in their pursuit of undergraduate degrees. The book is available for purchase in paperback and eBook formats.
College is a time when many college-aged students become separated from their families for the first time. However, adult learners are the exception to the rule as they have family responsibilities. In addition, the challenges associated with attending college are increasing for students from diverse backgrounds (e.g., African American, Latinx, first-generation, students with disabilities). So, college students and their families need support addressing these barriers.
In the book, Dr. McPherson shares stories of trials, triumphs, and tragedies that some of her college students and/or mentees endured during their undergraduate studies. She also encouraged college students to use campus resources, including professors, administrators, staff, and campus offices prior to being in academic jeopardy.
However, in some cases, students only came to her for help when they were in trouble as in the case of Larry. In the book, Dr. McPherson states, Larry “was an African American male and a first-generation college student from a low-income family. During our first meeting, I could tell he was feeling discouraged. He told me he was ready to drop out of college because of his slow academic progress. He was getting D and F grades on the early academic assessments for three out of five engineering courses. In another meeting, he told me of a relative with terminal cancer and another family member who had just been diagnosed with cancer.”
Some staff members would have probably reprimanded Larry, however, Dr. McPherson encouraged him. She writes “Larry left our meetings feeling empowered and inspired to continue his education. He passed all of his classes... I shared with Larry a personal story of when I was in graduate school and my grandfather and aunt, who both had cancer, were given only a certain amount of time to live and how that was particularly difficult for me.”
As a result of the meetings, Larry not only passed all of this classes that term; he ultimately graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. Larry’s story is significant as it speaks to the power of a supportive professional that encouraged him to be resilient in the face of adversity.
If you are a current college student or family member feeling discouraged, then Dr. McPherson encourages you to read “Real Outreach” so that you can feel empowered by the tools that she used to ultimately help college students to persist from one year to the next and graduate from college.
You can read more about powerful student stories in the book. “Real Outreach” is available online at Amazon, Apple books, Barnesandnoble.com, Books-A-Million.com, Bookshop.com, IndieBound.com, Kobo.com, IngramSpark.com, Nook.com, Walmart.com, and other retailers.
About Dr. McPherson Coaching, LLC
The mission of Dr. McPherson Coaching, LLC is to facilitate the retention and graduation of college students, especially underserved and the most academically at-risk collegians. Dr. McPherson offers one-on-one coaching and/or workshops for students, parents, institutions, and professionals. Founder Dr. Ezella McPherson envisions millions of students becoming college graduates. She is available to support you in reaching your retention and graduation goals. For more information go to https://drmcphersoncoaching.com/
About Dr. Ezella McPherson
Dr. Ezella McPherson is a first-generation, African American woman college graduate. She is a college student retention expert with over a decade of experience supporting students during their undergrad studies. She is passionate about helping parents, college professionals, and mentors effectively prepare college students to graduate and achieve their career goals. She also loves working with students to help address their academic, social, financial, and life issues. She obtained a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor and earned her master’s and doctorate degrees in Educational Policy Studies from the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign.
Website: https://drmcphersoncoaching.com/
Dr. Ezella McPherson
Email: emcpher2@gmail.com
Phone: 734 657 9736
Dr. Ezella McPherson
Website: https://drmcphersoncoaching.com/
Dr. Ezella McPherson
Email: emcpher2@gmail.com
Phone: 734 657 9736
Dr. Ezella McPherson
Dr. McPherson Coaching, LLC
+1 734-657-9736
emcpher2@gmail.com