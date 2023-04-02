the so what music festival promo code is "RSVP The discount promo code so what music festival 2023 is "RSVP" The so what music festival promo code is "RSVP" so what music festival discount passes promo code is "RSVP" the sowhat?! music festival promo code is "RSVP"

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITES STATES, April 2, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The So What Music Festival is a 2-day music festival in Dallas Texas happening on Saturday, June 24 20233 and Sunday, June 25th 2023 at Fair Park located at3710 Parry Ave, Dallas, TX, 75210. The annual music event in Dallas is legendary for its world-famous artists from years gone pasts. Catering to those who remember bands like The Used from their youthful days this festival is a one-of-a-kind experience. The So What Music Festival Promo Code is "RSVP" . Use the Promo Code "RSVP" for a discount on So What Music Festival 2023. Tickets and Passes. The discount code for the So What Music Festival is "RSVP". #sowhat #sowhatmusicfestival #swmf. Discount So What Music Festival Tickets and Passes can be purchased online and you will receive a discount if you use the promo code "RSVP" at checkout. Make sure to use the So What Festival promo code in the promo code field at the ticket checkout page.The following tickets and passes are what is available for the So What Music Festivalso what festival 2023 2-day ga passesso what festival 2023 1 day ga passesso what festival 2023 2 day VIP passesso what festival 2023 1 day VIP passesTicket and Pass prices for the 2023 So What Music Festival vary daily and are subject to change. What we do know is that the retail price of the So What Festival tickets and passes are discounted by using the Promo Code "RSVP".The So What Music Festival 2023 Lineup is as follows:Pierce the Veil / The Used / Freddie Dredd / Forever the Sickest Kids / Breathe Carolina / Don Broco / Bilmuri / Bodysnatcher / Escape the Fate / Scary Kids Scaring Kids / Girlfriends / HAARPER / LILBUBBLEGUM / LØLØ / Millionaires / RED JUMPSUIT APPARATUS / SCENE QUEEN / Sxmpra / Upon a Burning Body / WHOKILLEDXIX / 8 Percent / Astrus* / CISCAUX / Holy Wars / GARZI / Lil Maru / Notions / Section H8 / The World / Until I Wake / Sleeping With Sirens / Neck Deep / Thursday / War All The Time / Head Automatica / Saosin / Lil Darkie / GothBoiClique / Maylene and the Sons of Disaster / Real Friends / We the Kings / '68 / Alesana / Bad Neighbors / Blessed by a Broken Heart / He Is Legend / hellogoodbye / Jake Hill / Jasiah / JELEEL! / Kxllswxtch / Nascar Aloe / Deathproof / Oceano / Oliver Francis / Omerta / POORSTACY / Taylor Acorn / The Color Morale / Woe, Is Me / DEEP INCISION / HER NAME IS KARMA / Limbs / SLOW PULSE / TRACHETOMY / VCTMS

