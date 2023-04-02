Dr. Kameika Hinson's book "I Lost My Baby and Now It's Time to Find My Mind" offers practical guidance and hope for those experiencing pregnancy loss.
All things happen for a reason but it's up to you to figure out the reason which is why I help women who have experienced pregnancy or infant loss, heal through writing their story in a book.”
— Dr Kameika Hinson
April 2, 2023
Dr. Kameika Hinson: A Grief Coach Empowering Women to Flourish After Pregnancy or Infant Loss
Dr. Kameika Hinson, a Medical Laboratory Scientist and Grief Coach, has released her debut book, "I Lost My Baby and Now It's Time to Find My Mind," which offers a powerful and practical guide for women who have experienced pregnancy or infant loss.
After being diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), Dr. Kameika's dreams of becoming a mother were put on hold. In 2017, she became pregnant before losing her baby to a miscarriage. While grieving the loss of her child, Dr. Kameika realized her calling to help others who have experienced similar pain and founded Grief Release Publishing Inc.
Through her coaching and writing, Dr. Kameika empowers women to navigate the complex emotional terrain of grief and loss. Her book provides a roadmap for healing through storytelling and offers strategies for coping with the unique challenges of pregnancy and infant loss.
"As a woman who has experienced the pain of losing a child, I know firsthand how isolating and overwhelming the grief can be," said Dr. Kameika. "But I also know that healing and hope are possible. My goal is to help women not only survive their loss but thrive in spite of it."
In addition to her work as a Grief Coach and author, Dr. Kameika is a highly driven woman who believes in breaking barriers and proving that when powered by purpose, women are unstoppable. She personifies what it means to ascend above adversity while inspiring others to do the same.
"I Lost My Baby and Now It's Time to Find My Mind" is available now.
For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Dr. Kameika Hinson, please contact Dr. Kameika www.KameikaHinson.com at [CoachKam@grpublishinginc.com] or (213) 444-7990.
Contact
Dr Kameika Hinson
Grief Release Publishing Inc
+1 213-444-7990
email us here