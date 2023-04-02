iSwiss' growth continues overseas: new licence from Fintrac to operate in Canada

Our goal is to offer our services to more and more customers so as to open up the world of finance even to investors with less disposable income”
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLOMBIA, CANADA, April 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the Swiss banking group iSwiss has long since transcended the borders of Old Europe, and is now also successfully operating in the Balkans and parts of the Middle East.
But the most important news in recent days is the licence issued by Fintrac, the body of the Canadian Ministry of Economic Affairs, which allows iSwiss to operate within the American country.
An important milestone: obtaining a licence in an overseas country is in fact not easy. These operations only involve the big players in international finance, who can offer innovative tools to customers in every part of the globe.
And iSwiss is on its way to becoming one of the most important players on the modern finance scene: there are as many as 12 states in which the Swiss group is present with one or more banking and insurance licences, guaranteeing a widespread presence and an offer of modern services to an ever-widening range of clients.
A growth that finds its strength in the ability to look to the future, modernising an often undervalued tool such as securitisation, which in the hands of the iSwiss team can be used to grow the productive fabric and open niche markets, such as the gold market, even to small investors.
And a vision of banking services as smart as possible also plays a decisive role: they can therefore be reached and used 24 hours a day and from anywhere in the world, without the physical and temporal limitations often imposed by 'classic' banking institutions.
A growth that does not seem destined to stop, as can be seen from the words of Christopher Aleo, CEO of iSwiss and nominated by Forbes as 'Financial Innovator of the Year' for 2022: "The reality of iSwiss is one of really rapid growth, but at the same time solid. This is thanks to the bank's structure, which operates by following national and international regulations to guarantee the transparency of transactions and customer rights."
"Our goal is to offer our services to more and more customers so as to open up the world of finance even to investors with less disposable income. And to do this by exploiting all the possibilities made available by modern technology: as is the case with cryptocurrency accounts, which iSwiss plans to offer its customers, with the possibility of making payments via common means such as credit and debit cards. And always with maximum security and transparency about regulations and protection systems for the customers themselves. "
