Flexxon and Digi-Key announce new global distribution partnership for AI-powered cybersecurity hardware products

Flexxon is a global company specialising in storage devices and next generation cybersecurity products
Distribution partnership for breakthrough hardware-based cybersecurity products
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hardware cybersecurity solutions pioneer Flexxon (the “Company”) today announced that is has secured a global distribution partnership with Digi-Key Electronics, a global leader in the distribution of electronic components and automation products. The new arrangement expands on the parties’ existing 2020 partnership for Flexxon’s storage products, and now includes Flexxon’s X-PHY Cybersecure Solid State Drive (SSD) suite of hardware-based cybersecurity solutions. All of which can be found on Digi-Key’s Marketplace.
The X-PHY SSD is an intelligent and self-learning cybersecurity storage component, that leverages on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities at the hardware and firmware levels, to protect data at its core. It also features protection again physical incursions, such as drive detachment and cloning attacks, along with rapid purge capabilities. Designed to analyse behavioural patterns round-the-clock, the X-PHY is built on Flexxon’s long-standing expertise of designing highly reliable, durable and high-performance storage products.
Ms Camellia Chan, Co-Founder and CEO of Flexxon, said, “We are thrilled to be partnered with Digi-Key once again to extend our reach to bring a new generation of cybersecurity products to businesses across the world. Cybersecurity lies at the core of all business operations today, and it is necessary to build a holistic cybersecurity framework from the internal hardware level outwards into the external environment. The X-PHY complements software-based solutions to work tirelessly at the physical layer and protect essential data at all times.”
Ms Kaili Simpson, Product Manager, Semiconductors, Digi-Key Electronics, said, “We are pleased to bring on board Flexxon’s X-PHY cybersecurity solutions and offer a new approach to our customers in fortifying their data protection efforts. As incidents of cyber-attacks and data breaches continue unabated, we believe that a refreshed approach to building a cohesive cybersecurity defence will support many businesses in protecting their critical data and assets.”
The X-PHY SSD has been designed to level the playing field when it comes to cybersecurity planning and implementation. To lower barriers of entry for organisations of all sizes and levels of expertise, it bears an affordable and easy to adopt design, where users can simply plug-and-play to begin protecting their organisation’s data. To support early adopters in implementing the technology for the long-term, the X-PHY is sold through a subscription model together with the initial cost of purchasing the hardware, with the first year of subscription free-of-charge for access to on-call technical support, training resources and more. Subsequently, users will be charged at US$ 9.50 per month for each device to offer greater flexibility and adaptability as their businesses grow.
