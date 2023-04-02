Nanobles Corporation Donates to Organization for Autism Research in Support of Autism Awareness Month
The NANO Group's C.E.O. and parent of Autistic Girls, Mike Robinson asks Researchers across the globe to join in giving during this month that recognizes Autism
Mike Robinson, C.E.O. of The NANO Group, which includes his Global Cannabinoid Research Center, expressed his dedication to helping those with Autism: "I want to help people advance in life, most people are aware of what Autism is, but they don't know that over 2% of the United States population is on the Spectrum, nor do most known that 1 in 3 of kids has Autism - so we need to accept this and do something about it."
"We're doing all we can to help push the need forward on research since Mike's role in The NANO Group realizes the limits of what Global Cannabinoid Research Center can do. By donating to larger entities, we help further research and continue my work to find ways to help the population of those with more severe types of Autism," stated Nanobles Chief Operating Officer David Uhalley.
Mike Robinson is well known for his work in the field of Cannabis Compassion in helping kids with Autism gain access to cannabis oils. He met his future wife and adoptive daughters Genevieve and Sydney, whom he met while traveling and helping Genevieve - who has severe Autism. Before he entered the world of Cannabis Compassion and then into Cannabinoid Medicine R&D, Robinson spent nearly two decades as a Civil Rights Lobbyist for kids in special education, representing pro bono throughout the United States.
Every April, the entity celebrates World Autism Month, including the United Nations-sanctioned World Autism Awareness Day on April 2. "It's important to note that many people celebrate Autism Acceptance Day on April 2 and that this day is to remember that awareness is never enough - we must be accepting of people with Autism and show the same love, care, and devotion to them as we would any other person,"
"Just because you can't hear words doesn't mean the person has nothing to say; our world tends to marginalize and minimize people with Autism that have every right to exist and live freely like others, without discrimination due to a word and a different, more unique world that average people don't understand, the researcher explained.
"I've always felt kids with Autism were golden when they say a word; we listen," the researcher patiently explained.
According to the National Autism Association, the disorder is a biological and neurological developmental disability that generally appears before the age of 3, impacting the brain's normal development in social interaction, communication, and cognitive function. Individuals with autism struggle with verbal and non-verbal communication, social interactions, and leisure or play activities.
The Diagnostic Statistical Manual, or DSM-5, also defines A.S.D. as characterized by persistent deficits in social communication and interaction, including deficits in social reciprocity; nonverbal communicative behaviors; and skills in developing, maintaining, and understanding relationships, and restricted, repetitive patterns of behavior, interests, or activities.
Autism does not affect life expectancy, but the mortality risk is twice as high as the general population from accidents such as drowning due to the lack of cognitive skills.
"Nanotechnology would likely be nonexistent if it weren't for the population of people with Autism, those of us that don't look like or act like nonverbal kids with a high degree of developmental delay. There's another type of Autism likely at the desk next to you at work or possibly in the administration office of your corporation, " Robinson went on, "You'll also find this neurodiverse population creating new technologies, medicines, and other consumer products. Without Autism, there'd be no 'smart phones' as it took smart people to create them - so let's remember Autism Acceptance in April."
Robinson co-founded Nanobles in 2020 with partner David Uhalley. They aim to provide sustainable health and wellness solutions that improve quality of life and reduce environmental impact. The corporation has seen rapid intellectual property growth in the past few years, amassing 17 trademarks on Robinson's creations.
"Nanobles wouldn't exist if it weren't for Genevieve and her dream to own a Carousel; it's the reason I slowly have stepped away from being a rogue compassion provider into the role of a published researcher. Then, the reason behind accepting the proposal, creating the corporation, and the merger with Global Cannabinoid Research Center. Now, we create the NANO Group, and all of it started because a kid with Autism wants a Carousel, and her Dad needs the money to buy it, " said the C.E.O.
The NANO Group's commitment to helping those affected by Autism through its donations aligns with its goal of providing cutting-edge solutions based on research conducted at its own Global Cannabinoid Research Center. With continued dedication from companies like Nanobles Corporation, more resources are available, giving hope and help to individuals living with an A.S.D. diagnosis and allowing research that promotes the ability to live more fulfilling lives.
