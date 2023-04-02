S. A. Umberger's Poetry Collection is Inspired by the Beauty of the World

Like any excellent work of art, poems can expand anyone's thinking and worldview. A person might come across a poem written by someone considerably younger or older than he or from a completely other society. Either way, poetry helps a person understand a challenge they are facing. Using symbolism and metaphors, poets evoke good emotions and stories in their readers. Through meticulously-picked words, they can also express their voices and deepest desires. Such is the case for Sandra A. Umberger, who wrote the book “Nuanced: A Collection of Poems.”

“Nuanced: A Collection of Poems” contains many poems reflecting on the various aspects of life, such as love, childhood, the different states of mind, and deeds. S. A. Umberger has also included verses about God-given wonders such as nature, flora, and fauna—her subject and inspiration range from people, places, and things. Some of the poems in “Nuanced” broaches societal themes, including ways and issues of how a man can benefit society. Younger readers will also find joy in reading Sandra's work as the poet has also written pieces befitting them. The world, indeed, is Sandra's primary poetical muse.

Sandra Umberger is introverted and could improve at communicating with others. Poetry is the ideal vehicle for her to express what she wants to say. Sandra enjoys life in all of its facets. Thus she writes about them. “Nuanced: A Collection of Poems” proves that anyone with a story to share with the world can do it creatively through poems. The book is an excellent way of looking at life from a fresh perspective. It is great for anyone who loves words and is ready to be inspired by the goodness in life.

Be motivated to actively preserve the world's beauty by reading Sandra's poems. Copies of “Nuanced: A Collection of Poems” by S. A. Umberger are available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

About the Author:

Sandra Umberger (S.A Umberger) has an introverted personality. She was born in Memphis, TN., and married to John Umberger of Mississippi. Speaking to people is not Sandra's strongest trait. She has things she wishes to say, and poetry is her best conveyance. Sandra loves life and its every aspect, so she writes about various subjects. She holds an Associates of Arts Degree from Northwest Mississippi Community College, where she majored in journalism. Sandra wrote for the Ranger Rocket, a college newspaper.

Book Title | Nuanced: A Collection of Poems

Author | S.A Umberger

Genre | Poetry Book

Publisher | Bookbaby

Published date | December 17, 2020



— WebWireID302802 —