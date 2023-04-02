Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1600 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Friday, March 31, 2023, in the 1600 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 6:50 pm, Fifth District officers responded to the listed location to investigate the trouble. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female victim, inside a hotel room, unconscious and unresponsive. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 31-year-old Christy Bautista, Harrisonburg, VA.

On Friday, March 31, 2023, 43-year-old George Sydnor, Jr., of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder.