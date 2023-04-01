BetterWay Medical Group announces Simplecedure™, an in office alternative to traditional surgery

Simplecedure™ is the latest in hand medical technology giving you peace of mind that you are doing the safest, most convenient & cost-effective process for your medical needs. Find out more.

DALLAS (PRWEB) April 01, 2023

BetterWay Medical Group Offers In-Office Procedure called Simplecedure™ as an alternative to hand surgery that is typically done in a hospital or surgery center operating room.

A new medical procedure company has launched offering patients an alternative to surgeries that require hospitalization. The company provides a range of hand procedures that would normally be performed in a hospital or surgery center setting.

The in-office surgeries are designed to reduce the burden on hospitals & surgery centers which are often overcrowded have long waiting lists for procedures and have an often higher chance of infection. By offering these services in a comfortable and convenient office environment patients can avoid the stress and hassle of the hospital or surgery center. In addition to these conveniences, The benefits of Simplecedure™ are that it cuts out the risk of general anesthesia, lowers costs, promotes quicker recovery times, promotes convenience, and provides more customized and personal care.

Simplecedure™ includes a range of minimally invasive procedures such as carpal tunnel cubital tunnel syndrome De Quervain's Tenosynovitis Trigger Finger (Or Thumb) Dupuytren's Contracture and Ganglion Cyst. All procedures are performed under local anesthesia and are minimally invasive allowing patients to even drive themselves home the same day.

"We're thrilled to offer patients an alternative to traditional hospital-based surgeries," said the company's CEO CJ Brock. "Our in-office procedures are safe, effective, and convenient, and they allow patients to receive the care they need without the stress and unnecessary risk of the hospital or surgery center."

The company's team of highly trained medical professionals includes surgeons and nurses who have years of experience in their respective fields and have thousands of successful in-office hand procedures under their belt. All procedures are performed using the latest equipment and technology to ensure the highest level of safety and efficacy.

Patients who are interested in learning more about BetterWay Medical Group's Simplecedure™ can visit their website https://betterwaymedicalgroup.com/ or contact their office directly at 469-697-6437 to schedule a consultation. BetterWay is committed to providing the highest level of care and support to all of its patients and they look forward to serving the local community and beyond.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2023/4/prweb19260066.htm