Sharon Jenkins and Philip Balonwu Win Third Place for the Book The Untold Love Story at The BookFest® Awards Spring 2023

The Untold Love Story... A modern love story on steriods!
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sharon C. Jenkins and Philip Balonwu, who are new to writing fiction, have made a name for themselves with their debut novella titled The Untold Love Story. The book has been honored with a Third Place Award in the Romance Suspense - Royalty category by The BookFest®. The Untold Love Story is the first book in the Virtuous Woman Series and has been receiving rave reviews.
Jenkins and Balonwu aimed to bring together the African and American cultures in a captivating and suspenseful manner. In a far-off kingdom in northern Africa, a small but impressive realm is governed by an African king with a firm grip resembling that of a patriarch in Yellowstone. The king is unaware of the upcoming emergence of a royal flower, which will disrupt his plans for eternal power, and it all begins with an untold tale of love.
The BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events and produces vital conversations on the world’s stage for those who love to read, and those who love to write. It launched May 2020 at a time when lockdown forced many live events to be cancelled. Free to attend, the biannual event happens in the spring and fall, and streams panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award winner, The BookFest has recognitions from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020.
