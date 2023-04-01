Submit Release
Vietbank, Ho Chi Minh University of Banking tie up for human resources training

VIETNAM, April 1 -  

HCM CITY — Việt Nam Thương Tín Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Vietbank) and the Ho Chi Minh University of Banking have signed an agreement for training and supply of skilled human resources, supporting students and providing products and services needed by each other.

They will arrange suitable personnel for training, exchange of professional experience and research.

Vietbank will recruit promising interns, offer scholarships to students with excellent academic performance and offer services at preferential rates to the university’s lecturers and students.

Nguyễn Hữu Trung, acting general director of Vietbank, said human resources determine the success of a business, and his bank prioritises attracting and retaining talent.

On behalf of the Ho Chi Minh University of Banking, acting rector Nguyễn Đức Trung said the tie-up would help improve human resource quality and contribute to promoting the development of the banking industry. — VNS

