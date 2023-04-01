Submit Release
Tunedly Unleashes Revolutionary "Bark-alytics" Program to Discover New Music Hits

Dog listening to music becoming a music scout.

Tunedly logo

Leading music discovery platform, has partnered with canine experts to launch an algorithm that uses dogs' barks and tail wags to predict big music hits.

We've discovered that dogs have a unique ability to analyze music with their ears and tails, making them perfectly suited to help us discover the next big thing.”
— Dr. Wolf
NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tunedly, a leading music discovery platform, announced the launch of its latest groundbreaking program, "Bark-alytics," which uses an algorithm to analyze dogs' barks and tail wags to predict the next big music hits.

Partnering with a team of the world's top canine experts, Tunedly spent countless hours studying dog behavior and analyzing their responses to music to create this innovative program. Dr. Wolf, a world-renowned canine expert, led the team and shared his decades of research on dog behavior at Howlvard University.

"We've discovered that dogs have a unique ability to analyze music with their ears and tails, making them perfectly suited to help us discover the next big thing," said Dr. Wolf. "Our groundbreaking research has shown that dogs are actually more attuned to hit potential than humans are!"

To participate in Bark-alytics, dog owners can sign up for Tunedly's music discovery app and create a profile for their furry friends. The algorithm will analyze their barks and tail wags while they listen to music on the app.

"We know this may sound like an April Fool's prank and the timing of the release might lend to it as well, but we assure you it's not," said Chris Erhardt, CEO of Tunedly. "We're committed to using the best technology available to discover tomorrow's biggest hits, whether it comes from humans or animals."

Erhardt added that Tunedly is not neglecting their feline and reptilian friends either and is conducting tests to see if they have any musical scouting talents.

For more information on Bark-alytics and Tunedly, visit the company's website.

About Tunedly:
Tunedly is a blockchain music discovery platform, rewarding music listeners with TunedCoins for scouting tomorrow's next big hit.

