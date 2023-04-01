Large group of migrants encountered were misinformed

EL PASO, Texas – More than 1,000 migrants, mostly from Venezuela, surrendered themselves to Border Patrol Agents in the El Paso Sector, on Wednesday, after reports indicated that migrants may have been misinformed regarding current immigration policies and initiatives.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on March 29, U.S. Border Patrol in El Paso Sector received reports of a large group of migrants walking eastbound, in Mexico, paralleling the international border from the Bridge of the Americas Port of Entry. At approximately 4:00 p.m., agents from the El Paso Station began to encounter groups of migrants, 20-30 at a time, with more than 1,000 entering the U.S. illegally and surrendering to Border Patrol Agents at the border gate, near Barker Street and Cesar E. Chavez Border Highway.

The migrants encountered were primarily citizens from Venezuela, but were also from other various countries including Nicaragua, Colombia, and Ecuador. Throughout the night and into the early morning hours, agents continued to encounter groups attempting to make illegal entry into the United States.

All migrants were processed safely, efficiently, and effectively at the El Paso Sector’s processing centers. All migrants were expelled under Title 42 authority or processed for removal proceedings under Title 8.

Many of the migrants claimed that they received information regarding CBP immigration policies via various social media platforms. Migrants indicated social media posts stated that if they surrendered to agents in El Paso at a certain location, they would be allowed to remain in the United States. That information was not correct.

The U.S. Border Patrol continues to expel migrants under CDC’s Title 42 authority. Nationalities amenable to Title 42 include: México, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba and Haití. Those migrants that cannot be expelled under Title 42 and do not have a legal basis to remain in the United States, will be placed in removal proceedings under Title 8.

“U.S. Border Patrol in El Paso Sector will continue to fully enforce immigration laws at our border,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony Scott Good. “People should not listen to the lies of smugglers, who often take advantage of vulnerable migrants by providing false information in order to profit from charging migrants to cross the border illegally.”

