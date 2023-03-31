Governor Abbott Activates Additional Wildfire Resources Across Texas

TEXAS, March 31 - March 31, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate additional state firefighting resources in support of local officials amid wildfire weather conditions in West Texas expected to last into early next week.

"As communities in West Texas continue to experience fire-prone weather conditions, we are activating additional emergency resources to help local officials respond quickly to ongoing wildfire threats,” said Governor Abbott. "The State of Texas continues to regularly monitor wildfire activity across the state, and we remain ready to swiftly deploy any critical resources needed to ensure emergency responders on the ground can keep Texans safe. Texans are encouraged to remain vigilant and heed the guidance of their local and state officials.”

Wildfire danger is elevated-to-critical in the western half of the state, with dry vegetation and low humidity combined with high winds causing an increased fire risk. Fire weather conditions are forecast in the Panhandle, South Plains, Permian Basin, Big Country, Concho Valley, and Texoma regions into the weekend. The Governor also directed TDEM to ready resources ahead of potential severe weather in the eastern part of the state.

At the Governor’s direction, the following state wildfire resources were activated today by TDEM:

Texas A&M Forest Service: One Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) strike team comprised of approximately 15 firefighters and five fire engines

One Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) strike team comprised of approximately 15 firefighters and five fire engines Texas Department of State Health Services — Texas Emergency Medical Task Force: Two Wildland Fire Support Packages including paramedics and an ambulance, and one Rapid Extraction Module including paramedics and all-terrain vehicles

These resources were activated in addition to state wildfire response resources deployed by TDEM at the Governor’s direction yesterday in preparation for wildfire conditions, bringing the total number of deployed firefighters to more than 65, fire engines to more than 20, and aircraft to nine. TDEM has alerted all members of the Texas Emergency Management Council to be prepared to support wildfire response and recovery operations across the state.

In addition to fire weather conditions, TDEM and the Texas Emergency Management Council are monitoring and preparing for severe weather threats in the eastern part of the state. Risks include large hail, strong winds, heavy rainfall, and possible tornadoes.

TDEM has readied the following state resources for activation as needed in support of severe weather response operations:

Texas Department of State Health Services — Texas Emergency Medical Task Force: Severe Weather Packages including paramedics and an ambulance

Texans are encouraged to heed warnings of local and state officials, make a plan, keep emergency supplies easily accessible, and avoid activities that may cause sparks.

Wildfire safety information can be accessed at texasready.gov and severe weather tips can be found at ready.gov/severe-weather