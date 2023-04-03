Scorpius Space Launch Company Showcases Composite Liner-less Tanks for 2023 Lunar Mission

Composite liner-less tank in the process of receiving thermal wrap.
TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- – Scorpius Space Launch Company (“SSLC” or the “Company”), a leader in all-composite pressure vessels, today announced its flight qualified PRESSURMAXX composite liner-less propulsion tanks are integrated and preparing for launch on Houston-based Intuitive Machines’ lunar lander, Nova-C.
Intuitive Machines (Nasdaq: LUNR, LUNRW), a leading space exploration, infrastructure, and services company, is preparing for its lunar lander, Nova-C, to ship to Cape Canaveral, Florida where it will launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket. Nova-C utilizes a liquid methane and liquid oxygen pressure-fed engine. Both propulsion tanks are PRESSURMAXX composite liner-less tanks manufactured by SSLC.
“Years ago, aerospace industry leaders said cryogenic all-composite liner-less pressure vessels were not achievable, now the same technology, made by SSLC, is supporting Intuitive Machines’ mission to the Moon,” said Markus Rufer, Chief Executive Officer of SSLC. “The rigorous testing and validation affirm the SSLC team’s dedication to changing the space launch industry.”
Intuitive Machines performed over 150 different tests on SSLC’s PRESSURMAXX composite liner-less tanks as part of the development and certification process.
“SSLC’s PRESSURMAXX composite liner-less tanks have optimized performance on Intuitive Machines’ first mission to the Moon,” said Trent Martin, Intuitive Machines Vice President of Lunar Access. “The tanks SSLC created weigh significantly less than traditional options, enabling Intuitive Machines to deliver more mass to the lunar surface that will pave the path for humanity’s sustainable return to the Moon.
About Scorpius Space Launch Company
SSLC specializes in rocket propulsion components for pressure-fed launch vehicles, including all-composite pressure vessels that have application for spacecraft and rockets as well as many other non-aerospace applications that demand lightweight and very robust pressure vessels. SSLC has sold its PRESSURMAXX cryogenic pressure vessels to over 20 commercial aerospace customers. As a qualified supplier to aerospace & defense companies we have consistently attained supplier performance ratings at the highest levels. Our truly innovative, award-winning technology is widely recognized throughout the aerospace industry. For customers seeking a broader system solution, such as launching specific payloads into space, we offer full turnkey launch and mission engineering/system design solutions tailored to your concept, at the most affordable price in the market. Our sister company, Microcosm, Inc., specializes in reducing space mission cost, and can provide end-to-end mission support. We are located in the heart of the Los Angeles area, 30 minutes from LAX airport, and can rapidly ship products to any location in the U.S. Some of our products are export controlled and must have proper ITAR licensing while others are available as non-export-controlled items. Please inquire regarding export restrictions for your specific products of interest. www.scorpius.com
About Intuitive Machines
Intuitive Machines is a diversified space company focused on space exploration. Intuitive Machines supplies space products and services to support sustained robotic and human exploration to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Intuitive Machines’ products and services are offered through its four business units: Lunar Access Services, Orbital Services, Lunar Data Services, and Space Products and Infrastructure. For more information, please visit intuitivemachines.com.
