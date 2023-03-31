MDC’s Rocky Fork Lakes Shooting Range moves to summer hours beginning April 1

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Rocky Fork Lakes Shooting Range will move to summer hours beginning April 1. The summer hours, which are Wednesday through Sunday, 12-6 p.m., will be in effect through the end of September.

Rocky Fork Lakes Range now has a range building onsite where visitors check in with range staff. When utilizing the range, eye and ear protection are required. Staff onsite can provide eye and ear protection if needed. There is a 25-yard pistol range featuring two shooting windows and a rifle range consisting of target holders at 50 and 100 yards. Also new to the area is a shotgun targeting board just to the right of the shotgun clay range.

Due to upgrades and maintenance, Rocky Fork Lakes Shooting Range is expected to be closed May 8-19. Weather may impact these dates. To find the shooting range at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area, take Highway 63 north from Columbia for 7 miles, then Peabody Road east one mile to the area.