ATG News Release: DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES SETTLES SUIT REGARDING BOATING ADMINISTRATOR FOR $45,000

HONOLULU, HI – The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) settled all claims arising from a lawsuit against DLNR and Boating Administrator Edward Underwood for a one-time payment of $45,000. The lawsuit, 1CCV-22-0000992, has been dismissed with prejudice pursuant to the settlement.

DLNR initiated an internal investigation in July 2021 by appointing an independent third-party investigator, the Honolulu employment law firm Marr Jones & Wang. Upon completing the investigation, the third-party investigator, determined that the Plaintiff’s allegations had not been corroborated.

The defendants obtained authority to settle the case in November 2022 during the prior administration.

Pursuant to the settlement agreement, Plaintiff agreed that the settlement is not to be deemed or construed as an admission of liability or wrongdoing and that all allegations were denied by DLNR and Mr. Underwood. All terms were mutually agreed to by the parties, who were represented by counsel.

Deputy Attorney General Miranda Steed, who represented Mr. Underwood in the litigation, states:

“Mr. Underwood has always denied the allegations, and the settlement by its terms is not an admission of wrongdoing. The settlement was made early in the proceedings in the best interest of the State’s financial and human resources, and the parties agreed that the settlement was to avoid further expense and those risks inherent in all litigation.”

The Department of the Attorney General will not comment on any personnel matters and refers all further questions to DLNR.

