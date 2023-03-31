Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Olivia Hoblit to the Florida Housing Finance Corporation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Olivia Hoblit to the Florida Housing Finance Corporation.

 

Olivia Hoblit

Hoblit is a Regional Manager for Innisfree Hotels in Amelia Island. She is also the Co-Founder and President of the Trinity Love Hoblit Foundation which supports and funds neurological research, training, and treatment for brain aneurysms, strokes, and other cerebrovascular conditions. Hoblit is the immediate past chair of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association and is a member of the Amelia Island Tourist Development Council and the Nassau County Economic Development Board.

 

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

 

