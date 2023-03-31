Flushing flow scheduled in Shoshone River April 11-14

Cody - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department would like to make sportspersons and recreationists aware of sizeable increases in water flows in the Shoshone River below Buffalo Bill Dam April 11-14 as part of a flushing flow project.

The Bureau of Reclamation, at the request of Game and Fish and in coordination with Willwood Workgroup Two, has scheduled a flushing flow in the Shoshone River downstream of Buffalo Bill Dam. Willwood Irrigation District, in coordination with Willwood Workgroup Two, is planning a controlled elevated release of sediment from Willwood Dam on April 11.

The purpose of the increased flows from Buffalo Bill Dam is to help protect the fishery by transporting the sediment released from behind Willwood Dam downstream. This increased flow is expected to improve conditions throughout the Shoshone River. The sediment release and increased flow are being coordinated to minimize impacts to irrigators, recreationists and aquatic life in the Shoshone River.

On April 11, a high intensity, short duration sediment release will occur below Willwood Dam. Concurrently, releases from Buffalo Bill Reservoir will be stepped up to 4,500 cubic feet per second (cfs) by 2 p.m. Releases from Buffalo Bill Dam will be decreased to 3,500 cfs at 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 12 and maintained until Friday, April 14 at which time flows will stepped down to 1,200 cfs.

Game and Fish advises the public to be aware of the potential dangers related to flushing flows. Sportspersons wading or floating the river during this time should consider the fluctuating water levels. Areas that could be waded effectively prior to increases in flows may not be accessible at higher flows.

Photo caption: Willwood Dam during a flushing flow in 2021.

