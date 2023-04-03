Cansel Continues to Expand Offering, Adding Effigis’s Earth Observation Solutions to its Portfolio

Earth Observation team now part of Cansel and relocated to Cansel’s Montreal offices
We’re pleased to add Earth Observation to Cansel’s portfolio of solutions and see a unique benefit for our customers.”
— Martin Trudelle, President and CEO, Cansel
BURNABY, BC, CANADA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cansel, a leading technology solutions provider to industries including engineering, surveying, construction, and utilities, announced today that the Earth Observation products and services historically offered by its strategic partner, Effigis, are now part of Cansel’s portfolio of solutions.
Effective April 1, 2023, Effigis’s Earth Observation team will offer all its current products and services in the analysis, distribution, and sale of satellite and aerial imagery through Cansel. Earth Observation (EO) is the process of gathering information about the Earth’s physical, chemical, and biological systems using remote sensing technologies, such as satellites, airplanes, and drones.
The addition of EO to Cansel’s solutions comes on the heels of years of steady growth and differentiated offerings. In 2022, Cansel became the exclusive Canadian reseller of the wearable NavVis VLX mobile mapping solution. The prior year, the company introduced the TinySurveyor robot to the Canadian market. Cansel also offers professional services to help customers learn to use these new technologies effectively, and to seamlessly integrate them into improved workflows.
“We’re pleased to add Earth Observation to Cansel’s portfolio of solutions and see a unique benefit for our customers in the government, energy, and utility sectors, among other industries and sectors,” says Cansel CEO and President Martin Trudelle. “We’re particularly excited to offer Effigis’s flagship utility vegetation management solution, which adds incredible value and differentiation to our offerings in this market.”
Christian Nadeau, Executive Director, is equally optimistic. “We are delighted to join the Cansel team, which has already provided us with great support since the announcement of their investment in Effigis seven years ago. We look forward to continuing our relationships with our customers and partners and to broaden our offering to even better serve industry needs.”
Cansel helps clients capture, transform, and manage data leading to increased field-to-finish efficiency and profitability. For over 50 years, Cansel has provided field technology solutions for industry professionals in the engineering, surveying, construction, mining, utilities, forestry, and government sectors. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, BC, Canada. Learn more at www.cansel.ca.
