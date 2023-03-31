Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership launches April 1, 2023

OTTAWA, ON, March 31, 2023 /CNW/ - The Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP) will officially go into effect on April 1, 2023. The federal, provincial and territorial governments collaborated in the renewal of this important five-year policy framework to ensure that there is no gap between the end of the former agreement and this new one, benefitting farmers and processors across all of Canada.

This agreement has set $1 billion in federal programs and activities, and $2.5 billion in cost-shared programs and activities funded by federal, provincial and territorial governments, up 25 percent from the 2018-2023 agreement.

The renewed federally funded programs to support sector growth under Sustainable CAP were launched on March 6, 2023. Details and applications are available online for AgriAssurance, AgriCompetitiveness, AgriDiversity, AgriInnovate, AgriMarketing and AgriScience.

In addition to these programs, the Sustainable CAP includes $2.5 billion in cost-shared programming that will be delivered by provincial and territorial governments. Bilateral agreements between the Government of Canada and the provincial and territorial governments are in the process of being finalized.

Sustainable CAP includes, among other things, a new $250 million Resilient Agricultural Landscape Program to support ecological goods and services offered by the agricultural sector.

Canadian producers will also have access to an enhanced suite of business risk management programs to help them manage significant risks that threaten the viability of their farms and are beyond their capacity to manage, including an increase of the reference margins from 70% to 80% in AgriStability.

The Sustainable CAP will help position Canada for continued success as a global leader in sustainable agriculture, economically, environmentally and socially. It will also enable the sector to be an innovative, productive and internationally competitive so that it can continue to feed Canada and a growing global population.

"I would like to highlight the important collaborative work that allowed us to mark the official launch of the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (2023-2028). The initiatives that will be rolled out over the next five years will allow the sector to continue to be a world leader in sustainable agricultural, while also allowing farmers to stay productive and competitive so that they can ensure our food security and sustain their livelihood."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Sustainable CAP focuses on the five key priority areas agreed to in The Guelph Statement:

Building sector capacity, growth and competitiveness



Climate change and environment



Science, research and innovation



Market development and trade



Resiliency and public trust

Federal, provincial and territorial governments consulted with a wide range of stakeholders, including producers, processors, Indigenous communities, women, youth, and small and emerging sectors to ensure Sustainable CAP was focused on the issues that matter most to them.

The agriculture and agri-food value chain continues to be an economic engine driving Canada's economy, contributing nearly $135 billion of national GDP, and responsible for more than 2 million jobs (1 in 9 jobs) in Canada .

economy, contributing nearly of national GDP, and responsible for more than 2 million jobs (1 in 9 jobs) in . Exports of agriculture, agri-food, fish and seafood products grew to $92.7 billion in 2022, compared to $82.4 billion in 2021.

