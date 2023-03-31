AIS Healthcare Recognizes March as Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month

AIS Healthcare is proud to recognize March as Multiple Sclerosis Awareness (MS) month. It is critical to raise awareness and amplify the stories of people living with MS. With nearly 1 million individuals living with MS in the United States, the fight for a cure has never been more important.

Nationally, there is a growing understanding of MS, a chronic disease of the central nervous system, affecting the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves. "While treatments have been developed to treat the symptoms of MS including pain and spasticity, we must continue working towards a cure for every person living with this disease," said Simon Castellanos, AIS Healthcare Chief Executive Officer. "AIS Healthcare is committed to providing people living with MS the medication and supports required to live meaningful and joyful lives."

Though the cause of MS remains unknown, there are effective treatment options for patients that can help manage symptoms and provide support in leading a long and productive life. March is a time to raise awareness, educate society, fundraise, and support the scientific and health care community that is working towards a cure and deepening our understanding of MS.

