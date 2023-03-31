Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 223 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,811 in the last 365 days.

Governor Lamont, Chief Justice Robinson, Senate President Looney, Speaker Ritter Announce Appointments to the Public Defender Services Commission

Press Releases

Governor Ned Lamont

03/31/2023

Governor Lamont, Chief Justice Robinson, Senate President Looney, Speaker Ritter Announce Appointments to the Public Defender Services Commission

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont, Chief Justice Richard A. Robinson, Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney, and Speaker of the House Matt Ritter today announced the names of the members they are appointing to fill vacancies on the Connecticut Public Defender Services Commission. The commission consists of seven members, who serve as volunteers and are not compensated.

Governor Lamont is appointing the Honorable Richard N. Palmer, a retired associate justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court. As required under state statute, the governor’s appointee to the commission serves as its chairperson.

“Justice Palmer is incredibly well respected in Connecticut’s legal community, having honorably served for 27 years on the Connecticut Supreme Court, becoming one of the longest serving justices in the court’s history,” Governor Lamont said. “I sought out his service to become chairperson of this commission not only because of his intellectual rigor and his extensive expertise on the inner workings of Connecticut’s legal system, but also because I am confident in his ability to provide the leadership that this commission needs during this time. I am very appreciative of his willingness to take a step away from his retirement and volunteer his time with this important commission.”

Chief Justice Robinson’s two appointees include the Honorable Sheila M. Prats, a judge of the Connecticut Superior Court, and the Honorable Elliot N. Solomon, a retired judge of the Connecticut Superior Court.

Senator Looney is appointing Michael Jefferson, an attorney from New Haven.

“Mike will be a tremendous addition to the Public Defender Services Commission,” Senator Looney said. “He is truly committed to justice and ensuring all residents of our state are afforded the legal representation they deserve. Together with this new group of commission appointments, I am confident that the Division of Public Defender Services will continue to fulfill its mission of protecting the rights, liberty, and dignity of all clients.”

Speaker Ritter is appointing Russell Morin, a former member of the Connecticut House of Representatives and former mayor of the Town of Wethersfield.

“Russ Morin is a mentor and a trusted friend,” Speaker Ritter said. “I am pleased that he has agreed to continue his service to the state. Russ’s background as a former mayor, past House chair of the GAE Committee, former deputy speaker of the House, and former union employee provide him with the experience to work with his fellow commission members and to listen to all sides during this difficult period at the division.”

William R. Dyson, former member of the Connecticut House of Representatives, continues to serve on the commission as the appointee of House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora.

Twitter: @GovNedLamont
Facebook: Office of Governor Ned Lamont

You just read:

Governor Lamont, Chief Justice Robinson, Senate President Looney, Speaker Ritter Announce Appointments to the Public Defender Services Commission

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more