Blaize and Unigen Bring Affordable High Performance Edge AI Computing Solutions to the Mass Market

Companies to demonstrate Compact Edge AI Server at ISC West 2023
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Unigen Corporation, in partnership with Blaize, will demonstrate the latest in Compact Edge AI Server solutions at the International Security Conference & Exposition, also known as ISC West 2023.
Unigen will demonstrate the "Cupcake" Edge AI Server integrated with the Blaize® Xplorer™ X1600E EDSFF Small Form Factor accelerator card and the Blaize AI Studio™ platform. This solution processes video and image files and returns findings to the central database by correct feature identification set out by the network. While running in real-time, the Cupcake Edge AI Server can ingest up to 4 streams of images with minimal data processing latency.
The compact Cupcake Edge AI server is powered by an Intel Elkhart Lake 4-core Atom Processor matched to the Blaize Xplorer X1600E attached to the Edge AI server's motherboard. It is a compact fanless design in a ruggedized case perfect for environments where Visual Security is important (e.g., secure buildings, transportation, warehouses, or public spaces). External interfaces included are Ethernet, POE, HDMI, USB, MicroUSB-C, RS232, SDCard, antennas for WIFI, and internal interfaces for optional M.2 SATAIII, M.2 NVMe and SO-DIMM. The flexibility in IO renders the Cupcake Edge AI Server suitable for multiple applications and markets.
“We are excited to be working with Blaize on enabling Edge AI Compute solutions for the mass market,” said Paul Heng, President and CEO of Unigen. “With Unigen’s world-class capabilities in high-volume manufacturing coupled with Blaize’s award-winning AI technology, we believe we can help drive the ubiquitous adoption of AI into many end markets.”
“The Cupcake Edge AI Server ruggedized design enabled with our Xplorer X1600E EDSFF small form factor accelerator, accompanied by our AI Studio, reduce the time between data capture and AI deployment at the Edge," said Dinakar Munagala, CEO and Co-founder of Blaize. “Utilizing our Blaize Picasso™ SDK, the Cupcake platform is programmable and permits building complete end-to-end applications with higher transparency, flexibility, and portability levels.”
About Unigen Corporation
Unigen, founded in 1991, is an established global leader in the design and manufacture of original and custom SSD, DRAM, NVDIMM modules and Enterprise IO solutions. Headquartered in Newark, California, the company operates state of the art manufacturing facilities (ISO-9001/14001/13485 and IATF 16949) in the Silicon Valley Bay Area of California and near Hanoi Vietnam, along with 5 additional engineering and support facilities located around the globe. Unigen markets its products to both enterprise and client OEMs worldwide focused on embedded, industrial, networking, server, telecommunications, imaging, automotive and medical device industries. Unigen also offers best in class electronics manufacturing services (EMS), including new product introduction and volume production, supply chain management, assembly & test, TaaS (Test-as-a-Service) and post-sales support. Learn more about Unigen’s products and services at unigen.com.
About Blaize
Blaize is a leading provider of a proprietary purpose-built, full-stack hardware architecture and low-code/no-code software platform that enables edge AI processing solutions at the network’s edge for computing in multiple large and rapidly-growing markets — automotive, mobility, retail, security, industrial automation, medical devices, and many others. Blaize’s novel solution solves the technical problem that edge AI processing requires across those verticals — very low latency and high thermal and power efficiency — which previously relied on retrofitting sub-optimized AI solutions designed more for data centers and the cloud. Blaize has previously raised over $180MM from strategic investors such as DENSO, Daimler, Magna, and Samsung, and financial investors such as Franklin Templeton, Temasek, GGV, and others. With headquarters in El Dorado Hills (CA), Blaize has teams in San Jose (CA) and subsidiaries in Hyderabad (India), and Leeds and Kings Langley (UK), with 300+ employees worldwide. www.blaize.com. Follow Blaize on Twitter (@blaizeinc) and LinkedIn (Blaize).
Leo Merle
Blaize
leo.merle@blaize.com
Jeff Chang
Unigen Corporation
jchang@unigen.com
