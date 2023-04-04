TurningPoint: Executive Search & Human Resources Solutions Places Founders First Director of BD & Partnerships

Brandi Lipton, Founders First Director of Business Development & Partnerships
We are thrilled Brandi is joining an innovative company like Founders First. We're strong supporters of their mission to provide investments to diverse led businesses. Brandi is truly an asset!”
— Ken Schmitt, Founder, CEO, Author, Podcast Host
SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TurningPoint: Executive Search & Human Resources Solutions places Founders First new Director of Business Development & Partnerships, Brandi Lipton. With over a decade of experience in developing and nurturing strategic partnerships, Brandi brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Founders First. In this new role, she will be responsible for identifying new business opportunities, fostering relationships and driving growth through innovative partnerships. Her strategic vision and collaborative approach make her an excellent addition to our team.
TurningPoint's CEO & Founder, Ken Schmitt,
"We are thrilled for Brandi to be joining such an incredible and innovative company like Founders First. We are strong supporters of their mission to provide investments to diverse led businesses. Brandi will be an asset to the organization and we are excited to see her impact."
“When I connected with Brandi, I knew her Business Development experience and passion for relationship building were exactly what our client was looking for. I am very excited to see Brandi thrive and be an integral part of the continued growth and success of the company.”
Backed by the nation’s top philanthropic organizations, Founders First is a national lender serving BIPOC, veteran, LGBTQ+, & women-owned businesses, as well as businesses in LMI zones & those committed to diverse hiring practices. They help accelerate business growth through their Revenue-Based Funding products & Advisory Services.
TurningPoint: Executive Search & Human Resources Solutions is the premier executive recruiting resource for Sales, Marketing, Operations, and Executive Leadership professionals across the United States. The team of executive recruiters offers more than 80 years of combined experience in recruiting, human resources, sales, marketing, training, and management. By combining a local presence with national search capabilities, TurningPoint Executive Search has built a reputation as a world-class executive search firm. Its access to Global Resources uniquely positions them to work with companies of all sizes, industries, and structures.
