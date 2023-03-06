Jennifer Pikoos Joins TurningPoint Executive Search to Launch New Human Resources Solutions Practice
Jennifer Pikoos joins TurningPoint Executive Search to launch new Human Resources Solutions practice
I am so pleased to work with Ken and the TurningPoint team to support organizations in their critical Human Resources needs. I am confident in the value that together we will add to our clients.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TurningPoint Executive Search is pleased to announce Jennifer Pikoos has joined the team to launch new Human Resources Solutions practice.
— Jennifer Pikoos
As an addition to TurningPoint’s current suite of services, the HR Solutions practice aims to empower businesses through authentic HUMAN resources. Jennifer will support organizations by offering support in developing impactful leaders and ensuring every HR function is equipped to successfully support and partner with the business.
"I am so pleased to have the opportunity to work with Ken and the entire TurningPoint team to support organizations in their critical Human Resources needs. After leading HR for over 20 years in different industries and through unprecedented US and global challenges, this new HR consulting practice is the perfect complement to TurningPoint's successful executive search practice. After working closely with the TurningPoint team for more than four years on several executive searches, I am confident in the value that together we will add to our clients through human resource solutions."
Jennifer has been a leader in Human Resources and related functions for over 20 years, having worked in multiple industries, including automotive, banking/financial services, and biotechnology, as well as public accounting. She has held several executive HR leadership positions, including serving as the Head of Human Resources, DEI, and Corporate Facilities and Events for Kia America. Spanning 12 locations across multiple states and about 600 employees at Kia, Jennifer led all people and facilities aspects in successfully navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic while driving the on-going addition of employees and supporting Kia’s record-breaking sales and profitability. Concurrently, Jennifer also led the people, culture, and facilities for Kia’s re-branding initiatives across the U.S., incorporating a global change of its legal name, logo, and overall brand identification.
Prior to Jennifer’s career transition into HR, she was a CPA and worked as an audit manager for Deloitte & Touché for over six years. While at Deloitte, Jennifer attended UCLA’s Fully Employed MBA Program earning her MBA while working full-time. As she was completing her MBA, Jennifer was recruited by Amgen, a biopharmaceutical company, to work in the finance organization.
Ken Schmitt, TuringPoint Founder & CEO, is excited about the organization’s newest team member.
"Having partnered with her for more than 4 years as a client, we are thrilled to have Jennifer join the TurningPoint team. We have seen first-hand how her incredible work ethic and deep knowledge of people and culture equip her with a unique ability to drive business results. Over the past few years, our clients have been asking whether we could provide them with human resources support beyond executive search, and we are so fortunate to finally be able to provide world-class HR expertise through our new TurningPoint Human Resources Solutions practice."
Elaine Rosen
TurningPoint Executive Search
+1 760-994-5327
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube