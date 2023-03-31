Sean Makovsky Joins Vintage Luxury Wholesaler Two Authenticators Inc. (2a)
2a is known for unparalleled selection, above-market gross margins, and impeccable customer service
Sean is known and respected in pawn and jewelry and has built a strong reputation for helping pawnshops and jewelry stores tap into the pre-owned luxury market. We are excited to welcome him aboard.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury wholesaler and dropship partner Two Authenticators (2a) has named Sean Makovsky as their new Director, Pawn and Jewelry. The wholesale leader recently unveiled a plan to expand into the pawn industry and made the staffing announcement at the Texas Association of Pawnbrokers' annual convention. "Sean is known and respected in pawn and jewelry and has built a strong reputation for helping pawnshops and retail jewelry stores tap into the pre-owned luxury market," said 2A's Co-Founder and VP of Sales, Philippe McAllister, "we are excited to welcome him aboard."
— Philippe McAllister,
Makovsky has worked in the pawn industry for almost three decades and served as a Board member of the National Pawnbrokers Association. For the past two years, he has been solely focused on pre-owned luxury. "I can relate to pawnbrokers who are hesitant to expand into luxury bags because I used to feel that way myself as an operator," Sean shared, "which is why I always enjoy helping them see the profitability that I've experienced, not only in my own stores but also with countless pawnbrokers that I've worked with to launch into this area."
Since their launch, Two Authenticators (2a) has experienced success with notable national retailers. This move into the pawn industry results from the company's commitment to providing high-quality products to businesses at competitive prices. 2a is positioned to optimize pawnbrokers' revenues and give them access through a wholesale or a dropship model, to the most desirable brands in the marketplace, including Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Gucci, Dior, Hermes, and more. "We believe pawnbrokers deserve access to a reputable and proven wholesaler/dropship partner that can help them grow their revenue in the exploding luxury market," adds McAllister.
ABOUT 2A: Combining over 30 years of experience pricing, grading, and validating product's authenticity, Two Authenticators Inc. (2a) supports luxury vintage retail operations through innovative methods and impeccable customer experience. Packaged to optimize retailers' gross margins, companies' top-selling brands, are shipped from their US warehouse within five business.
Disclaimer: Two Authenticators Inc. (2a) is not related to any of the brands it sells. Brands are not responsible and do not guarantee the authenticity of goods sold. Authenticity is certified by Two Authenticators inc. (2a). More information about Two Authenticators is available at 2a.co.
