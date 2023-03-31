Chula Vista Christian University Announces College Scholarship Giveaway

Thousands of Dollars in Scholarships at April 20 Event!
CVCU offers innovative education that caters to the needs and learning styles of our youngest generations, giving them the practical skills required for lifetime success in their field of study.”
— Dr. Lisa Dunne
CHULA VISTA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 20th, Chula Vista Christian University will give away thousands of dollars in scholarships at its Spring Open House event.
Prospective students and their parents will have the opportunity to experience CVCU’s “signature Socratic model,” meet current CVCU students and faculty, and rotate through sample classes showcasing the college’s “circles not rows” methodology.
CVCU is a mentor-driven, faith-based, debt-free university. Classes are structured around an accelerated, classical model that fosters critical-thinking and develops real-world problem-solving skills. Through CVCU's unique, mentor-driven format, students can earn their Bachelor of Arts or Science degree in three years at a quarter of the cost of traditional private education.
Majors include business, political science, mechanical engineering, nursing, psychology, communication, entrepreneurship, computer science, and more.
Dr. Lisa Dunne, a 20-year veteran of higher education, founded Chula Vista Christian University after launching a number of K to 12 academy models across the United States. She believes that American education needs to be refocused and restructured to better serve the Millennial, GenZ, and Alpha generations. Her latest book, Outsourced: Why America’s Kids Need an Education Revolution, details the traditional education methods that she says are failing America’s youth.
“When we look at the stats on academic success, career readiness, emotional intelligence, and college debt today, we see a rather dismal picture,” Dr. Dunne says. “CVCU is committed to serving the City of Chula Vista with affordable, innovative education that caters to the needs and learning styles of our youngest generations, giving them the practical skills required for lifetime success in their field of study—all without the accumulation of student loan debt.”
RSVP for Chula Vista Christian University’s Spring Open House in the pop-up box at www.cvcu.us or email info@cvcu.us for additional information.
