TCEQ approves fines totaling $309,026

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $248,738 against 14 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: two air quality, one multi-media, one municipal wastewater discharge, five public water system, and one water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one landscape irrigator installer, two municipal solid waste, and one public water system.

In addition, on March 14, March 21, and March 28, the executive director approved penalties totaling $60,288 against 35 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for April 12, 2023. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.