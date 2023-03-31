Governor Janet Mills today signed into law a $9.8 billion current services budget that will ensure the continued operations of State government for the next biennium. The Governor also signed a proclamation calling the Legislature back into session next Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Governor Mills issued the following statement:

“I would have preferred to sign a budget that has bipartisan support, but the possibility of a government shutdown – which would be extremely harmful to Maine people – is something I cannot accept. This current services budget averts the potential for a shutdown, funds essential government services, and delivers certainty and stability to municipalities, school systems, and others that rely on state resources.

“This should not – and will not – be the last word on the budget. I recognize that tensions are high, but there is still a lot of work left to do, with room – I believe – for compromise. I urge Democrats and Republicans to reset and to begin anew the work of negotiating their priorities during the next round of budget discussions. I look forward to continuing to engage with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to find common ground.”