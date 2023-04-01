Dulles CBP Officers Arrest Salvadoran Man on Maryland Felony Sex Abuse Charges

STERLING, Va. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a Salvadoran man at Washington Dulles International Airport this morning who was wanted in Maryland on several felony sex abuse charges.

Officers arrested Calixto Lazo Cabrera, 57, after he arrived on a flight from El Salvador shortly after midnight. Lazo Cabrera was wanted by Montgomery County, Maryland, on multiple felony sex assault charges, including sex abuse of a minor, sex abuse second degree, and sex abuse third degree.

Before Lazo Cabrera’s flight landed, CBP’s National Targeting Center, which compares international passenger and cargo manifests to numerous law enforcement databases, such as the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), identified Lazo Cabrera as being the subject to the Montgomery County arrest warrant and placed an alert in CBP’s passenger processing systems.

CBP officers met Lazo Cabrera during primary inspection and escorted him to a secondary examination where fingerprints confirmed his identity and verified that Lazo Cabrera was the subject of the arrest warrant.

CBP officers turned Lazo Cabrera over to Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police officers.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

“Customs and Border Protection is happy to help our law enforcement partners in Montgomery County by capturing an allegedly dangerous person wanted for very serious crimes against minors,” said Christine Waugh, Acting Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C. “CBP’s border security mission allows us to ensure victims’ rights by arresting fugitives as they arrive to the United States or before they can flee accountability. It’s one way in which we can help our partners make our streets a little safer.”

On a typical day last year, CBP processed an average of nearly 900,000 arriving travelers every day at our nation’s airports, seaports, and land border crossings, and arrested an average of 41 wanted persons. See what else CBP accomplished during "A Typical Day" in 2022.

CBP's border security mission is led at our nation’s Ports of Entry by CBP officers and agriculture specialists from the Office of Field Operations. CBP screens international travelers and cargo and searches for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture, invasive weeds and pests, and other illicit products that could potentially harm the American public, U.S. businesses, and our nation’s safety and economic vitality.

