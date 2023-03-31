The Spa Butler Partners With 360 Aesthetic Devices Offering The Cryo Lean 360™ Device
DALLAS, TX, USA, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Spa Butler, a leading provider of med spa devices, is now offering the Cryo Lean 360™ machine by 360 Aesthetic Devices. The Cryo Lean 360™ is a revolutionary new machine that uses cryotherapy to help users lose weight, improve circulation, and reduce cellulite.
Cryo Lean 360™ utilizes Fat Freezing and Pulse Shockwave to target fat cells, smooth skin and tone the body.
“We are excited to offer the Cryo Lean 360™ to our clients,” said Tyler Slater, CEO of The Spa Butler. “This machine is a great way to help people achieve their fitness goals without having to go to a gym or undergo any invasive procedures.”
The Cryo Lean 360™ is a professional med spa body contouring device that works by exposing parts of the body to extreme cold temperatures. This causes the body to go into a state of shock, which helps to break down fat and tighten the skin. The machine also helps to reduce cellulite by breaking down fat cells and stimulating the production of collagen through shockwave therapy.
“The Cryo Lean 360™ is a safe and effective way to lose weight and improve your overall health,” said Tyler Slater. “We are confident that our clients will be happy with the results.”
The Spa Butler offers a variety of med spa equipment including whole body cryotherapy machines, oxygen dome facial devices, laser hair removal equipment, and more. The company also offers a variety of at-home wellness products including skincare products, teeth whitening kits, and at home LED light therapy products.
To learn more about The Spa Butler or to schedule a demo of, please visit www.thespabutler.com or call 214.383.9998.
